Today, at Solana Breakpoint, Kamino, one of the largest credit protocols on Solana and a leading platform for tokenized real-world asset lending, announced the new Kamino App, Kamino ONE and Kamino Omni: three products that change how investors and institutions discover, access and get liquidity against onchain assets.

The new Kamino App is a single place to discover and buy onchain assets, including real-world assets, and borrow against them. Kamino ONE, the algorithm behind Kamino Swap, compares quotes from 16 aggregators across more than 80 venues to price every trade. Kamino Omni lets institutions and asset managers build, tokenize and distribute automated investment portfolios onchain.

"Our goal is for Kamino to enable institutions, funds and users to benefit from this new generation of financial infrastructure," said Michael Weisz, CEO of Kamino. "For years, many high-quality investment opportunities have been too inaccessible, and for the small group of investors that do have access, getting liquidity against these positions is extremely difficult, if not impossible. At Kamino, we want to build products that allow anyone to explore, buy and borrow against the most interesting assets, as well as create yield and utility from the assets they already hold, all powered by onchain infrastructure."

Kamino has rebuilt the Kamino App from the ground up, with more than 200 performance improvements and a new interface designed for both consumers and institutions.

"Kamino's onchain infrastructure is sophisticated, and it was time for the user journey to match it," said Dawid Snyders, Head of Product at Kamino. "Consumers discovering assets and building a portfolio get an intuitive, seamless experience. Advanced clients running complex credit strategies get a journey designed around how they work."

The new app introduces:

Assets Hub: more than 100 real-world assets to discover, buy and use as collateral.

more than 100 real-world assets to discover, buy and use as collateral. Borrowing and risk tools: deposit and borrow in one action, see portfolio-wide borrow capacity and simulate price moves. Stop-loss and take-profit automations roll out in 2027.

deposit and borrow in one action, see portfolio-wide borrow capacity and simulate price moves. Stop-loss and take-profit automations roll out in 2027. Redesigned Kamino Multiply and stablecoin earn experiences.

A new Home view with holdings, open positions, income and performance in one place.

with holdings, open positions, income and performance in one place. Kamino Account, now rolling out to select users: bank on- and off-ramps in USD, EUR and GBP, card on-ramps, CEX connections, recurring deposits and a passkey-based wallet. Full release is targeted for 2027.

Kamino ONE

In 2025, Kamino Swap brought meta-aggregation to onchain swaps and has since processed more than $5 billion in volume for more than 50,000 users. Kamino ONE is the in-house algorithm that now powers it. It compares quotes across 16 aggregators and more than 80 venues, keeps evaluating them up to the moment of execution, and routes directly to issuers, starting with Figure's Hastra platform for AUTO and PRIME.

"The price an investor pays when entering a position, and the price received when exiting it, directly affects the return on that investment," said Marius Ciubotariu, Co-Founder of Kamino. "Every basis point matters, and that principle sits at the core of the ONE algorithm."

Kamino ONE also powers Kamino's automations, Assets Hub purchases and liquidation engine.

Kamino Omni

Kamino Omni is a platform for institutions, asset managers and curators to build, manage, tokenize and distribute automated investment portfolios onchain. It builds on Kamino Vaults, which has launched more than 35 vaults with more than $300 million in combined AUM.

Managers can combine buying, lending and leverage in one portfolio, set automation triggers, and adjust the strategy over time. Each portfolio is a token priced at real-time NAV that can be used as collateral on onchain credit venues, including Kamino. Compliance controls include KYC, KYB and whitelisting.

"With Kamino Omni, our goal was to design technology that will enable Wall Street asset managers to build products onchain, tokenize them, and distribute them to both existing clients and an entirely new pool of capital that lives onchain," Weisz said. "We know what the largest asset managers need. That's why we built Omni."

Portfolios built during the Omni Alpha include:

Hard Money Reserve: gold, Bitcoin, U.S. equities and commodity futures, with a modest USDC borrow.

gold, Bitcoin, U.S. equities and commodity futures, with a modest USDC borrow. SPYx 2x: a tokenized, 2x leveraged S&P 500 position held under a 50% LTV ceiling.

a tokenized, 2x leveraged S&P 500 position held under a 50% LTV ceiling. Strategic USD Yield: nine unlevered yield-bearing positions plus a USDC lending sleeve.

nine unlevered yield-bearing positions plus a USDC lending sleeve. MAG7 Index: an equal-weight basket of the Magnificent Seven that rebalances toward target weights.

Omni is code-complete, has completed three audits and is undergoing a fourth. Kamino is targeting a first-quarter 2027 rollout for pilot portfolios.

The new Kamino App is live today at kamino.com. The Kamino ONE API is live, and integration inquiries can go to integrations@kamino.com. Institutions and curators interested in early access to Kamino Omni can contact institutions@kamino.com. For security questions, contact security@kamino.com.

About Kamino

Kamino is one of the largest credit protocols on Solana and the largest credit platform for real-world assets onchain, with more than $850 billion in cumulative transaction volume and more than $20 billion in loans originated with zero bad debt across every market cycle. The protocol has never experienced a hack or security incident and has undergone more than 30 independent audits and four formal verifications.

Kamino's infrastructure is fully open source and is used by institutional participants, including licensed exchanges, federally chartered digital asset banks and publicly listed companies such as Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries and Galaxy.

To learn more, visit www.kamino.com, follow @Kamino on X or connect on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

CapV Strategies

Lucy Peng

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kamino@capvstrategies.com