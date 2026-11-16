Flexible Packaging Market worth $384.32 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Flexible Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 313.25 billion in 2026 to USD 384.32 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.17% over the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data tables and 80 figures spread through 450 pages and an in-depth TOC on the 'Flexible Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Flexible Packaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 313.25 billion

USD 313.25 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 384.32 billion

USD 384.32 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.17 %

Flexible Packaging Market Trends & Insights:

Flexible packaging is an adaptable, lightweight type of packaging that comes in the form of films, foils, plastics, and paper and is meant to fit the shape of the product while providing barrier protection and strength. Flexible packaging takes up less space and uses less material than rigid formats, allowing for better storage, shipping, and merchandising. It is also increasingly popular in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care packaging due to its ability to improve convenience, increase shelf life, support sustainability, and facilitate advanced printing, sealing, and functional capabilities.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

By material, the plastic segment is estimated to lead the market, while the paper segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By packaging type, the pouches segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment.

By printing technology, the flexography is estimated to account for the largest market share, while the digital printing segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth.

By application, the food segment is estimated to lead the market, whereas the personal care & cosmetics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR.

Amcor plc, Smurfit Westrock, Mondi, TOPPAN Holdings Inc., and Sealed Air were identified as Star players in the flexible packaging market, supported by their extensive product portfolios, global presence, focus on innovation, and investments in sustainable packaging solutions.

ePac Holdings, LLC, Athar Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Guala Pack S.p.A., among others, have distinguished themselves through innovative packaging solutions, customized product offerings, and sustainability-focused business strategies.

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The demand for flexible packaging is expected to grow due to increased consumption of packaged food and beverages, the rise of e-commerce shipments, and the use of lightweight, sustainable, and cost-effective materials. Additionally, the expanding pharmaceutical and personal care sectors, along with innovations in recyclable and bio-based films, will contribute to this demand. This growth is particularly driven by brands' efforts to enhance shelf appeal and sustainability.

By material, paper segment to witness fastest growth.

The paper segment is expected to experience the highest growth in the flexible packaging market, driven by a global focus on sustainability, national regulations that restrict the use of single-use plastics, and consumers' increasing preference for recyclable and compostable packaging formats. Paper-based flexible packaging benefited from innovations in barrier coatings, lamination, and printing capabilities to advance moisture and oxygen resistance for food, beverages, and personal care applications. Additionally, major brands adopted more paper-based solutions to create environmental credibility and address corporate sustainability targets, driving penetration in developed and emerging markets.

By packaging type, pouches segment to witness fastest growth.

The pouches segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth, due to rising demand from the food, beverage, and personal care product markets for lightweight, space-efficient, and resealable flexible packaging formats. Pouches provide ultimate convenience, product protection, and long shelf life, which aligns well with on-the-go consumption trends. High-barrier films, recyclable laminates, and mono-material designs have recently improved design considerations and supported sustainability goals across many global brands. Pouches are easily adapted for dry and liquid products, which supports many packaged product applications in e-commerce and retail packaging applications around the globe.

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By printing technology, digital printing segment to witness fastest growth.

Digital printing is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the flexible packaging market based on printing technology. This growth is primarily attributed to increasing demand for short-run, customized, and eye-catching packaging. The need for short-run, customized, and eye-catching packaging comes from brand differentiation and e-commerce growth. Digital printing provides faster turnaround times, less waste, and cost-effective production of variable designs that provide exceptional value, especially for promotional and seasonal packaging. Improved print quality, color consistency, and compatibility with various substrates have resulted from advancements in both inkjet and electrophotographic technologies. Additionally, the speed of setup and its environmentally friendly attributes, through reduced ink and energy usage, have contributed to the rapid adoption of digital printing in flexible packaging worldwide.

By application, personal care & cosmetics segment to witness fastest growth

By application, the personal care & cosmetics segment represented the fastest-growing share of flexible packaging. This growth is attributed to the increasing global demand for premium, travel-friendly packaging formats that combine aesthetics, convenience, and product protection. The use of flexible pouches, sachets, and refill packs increased as brands leaned into sustainable, lightweight, and recyclable materials to reduce plastic usage while also enhancing shelf appeal. Demand is also supported by increasing consumer awareness of hygiene, skincare, and rapid product innovation, as well as the expansion of e-commerce. Besides, flexible packaging allows for attractive designs and smaller pack sizes, which correspond with the constantly evolving beauty and lifestyle trends.

Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing regional market for flexible packaging.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing flexible packaging industry, increased growth of the middle class, and amplified consumption rates of packaged food, beverage, and personal care products. There has also been strong manufacturing growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia, as well as increasing coverage and penetration of e-commerce opportunities and investments in sustainable packaging technologies. The expansion of the region is supported by government circular economy agendas and the shift to recyclable and bio-based materials. Moreover, the pace of growth for the region is further enhanced by the increasing presence of global packaging converters and the ongoing boom in new capacities across the region.

Key Players

Leading players in flexible packaging companies include Amcor plc (Switzerland), Smurfit Westrock (Ireland), Mondi (UK), TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (Japan), Sealed Air (US), and Huhtamaki (Finland), among others. Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the flexible packaging market.

Investment Funding

The investments in the flexible packaging market now focus on expanding production capacity, creating increasingly efficient manufacturing and achieving sustainable, high-performance packaging. To respond to changing customer needs, manufacturers are investing in new converting technologies, automation, digital printing, high barrier films and recyclable packaging materials. Investments in mono-material structures, bio-based materials and packaging solutions with better recyclability are encouraged by the growing demand for lightweight, cost-effective and resource-efficient packaging. Furthermore, businesses are building factories and investing in regional manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other parts of the world to better enhance the supply chain's resilience and meet the growing demand from food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and consumer goods sectors.

Revenue Shift

Revenue streams within the flexible packaging market can be segmented into specialty flexible packaging and diversified packaging firms by their revenue generation from flexible packaging. Specialized manufacturers focus on flexible packaging solutions, which include pouches, bags, wraps, sachets, films, and high-barrier packaging. This specialization enables them to concentrate on product innovation and meet specific application requirements. In contrast, diversified packaging companies generate revenue from a variety of packaging categories, such as rigid plastics, paper-based packaging, cartons, containers, and flexible packaging. While expertise in flexible materials, tailored packaging solutions, and sustainable film innovations is available, it is not universal. This knowledge can greatly benefit specialized manufacturers. On the other hand, diversified companies boast a wider product range, an established distribution network, and strong relationships with customers across various end-use industries.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the flexible packaging market are driven by the need to expand product portfolios, strengthen technological capabilities, increase production capacity, and enhance market presence. Recent developments include Amcor's strategic partnership with Sea Fairy and Petino to introduce innovative packaging solutions for the pet nutrition market, as well as its acquisition of Berry Global to expand its product offerings, innovation capabilities, and manufacturing scale. Similarly, Smurfit Kappa's acquisition of WestRock strengthened its global packaging portfolio and created a leading packaging company with an expanded geographic footprint. These strategic initiatives focus on expanding product offerings, strengthening market positions, and meeting customer demands.

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