Mining Equipment Market worth $42.81 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the mining equipment market is estimated to grow from USD 28.42 billion in 2026 to USD 42.81 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Browse 230 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 370 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Mining Equipment Market'

Mining Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2022-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 28.42 billion

USD 28.42 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 42.81 Billion

USD 42.81 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 6.0%

Mining Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

Surface mining machinery is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

>2000 HP is the fastest-growing power output segment

The Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

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The mining equipment market is expected to expand as machinery transitions from conventional diesel-powered, manually operated equipment toward electrified, autonomous, and software-integrated mining systems. Increasing adoption of autonomous haul trucks, automated drilling rigs, remote-operated load-haul-dump (LHD) loaders, and connected fleet management platforms is enabling mining operators to optimize equipment utilization, improve tons moved per operating hour, and reduce personnel exposure to hazardous environments. At the same time, the emergence of autonomous mining and digital mine operations is increasing the need to coordinate loading, hauling, drilling, and material handling through integrated fleet management, machine-control systems, and real-time operational data. Challenges in mining equipment include high capital expenditure and integration complexity when deploying autonomous and electrified equipment across existing mine sites, particularly where charging infrastructure, mixed-OEM fleets, and legacy systems require significant upgrades.

Surface mining machinery is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Surface mining machinery demand across crawler excavators, crawler dozers, motor graders, rigid dump trucks, and articulated dump trucks is driven by the scale of excavation, loading, haulage, and haul-road maintenance activities at open-pit mines. Crawler excavators lead in unit demand within the selected equipment scope as they are versatile across overburden removal, coal and ore loading, pit development, and general earthmoving, which is then followed by motor graders due to their recurring use in maintaining haul roads, reducing rolling resistance, and supporting the productivity of mining truck fleets. In surface mining, as open-pit and strip mining operate without any physical constraints of underground tunnels, manufacturers can deploy massive, high-capacity machinery that maximizes payload per cycle and dramatically reduces the total cost per ton. Mining equipment manufacturers are increasingly combining autonomous haulage, precision drilling, and fleet-management software to help operators move more material, reduce equipment downtime, and improve safety. These technologies allow mine operators to coordinate trucks, loading equipment, and drilling operations more effectively, reducing idle time and improving overall fleet utilization. At the same time, electrification is creating new opportunities through battery-electric haul trucks, trolley-assist systems, and cable-electric equipment, particularly at large mines where fuel consumption and energy costs significantly affect operating expenses. Strategically, the competitive advantage is shifting from selling high-capacity machines to delivering better overall mine performance. OEMs that integrate equipment, automation, energy management, and predictive maintenance can help customers improve productivity and control operating costs throughout the equipment lifecycle. This also creates opportunities to earn recurring revenue through software, service contracts, upgrades, and spare parts. However, operators will assess these solutions based on actual productivity gains, infrastructure requirements, compatibility with existing fleets, and total cost of ownership.

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'>2000 HP is the fastest-growing power output segment.'

The >2,000 HP mining equipment segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate as large open-pit mines require higher-capacity machinery to move greater volumes of material within shorter operating cycles. As mines expand and ore grades decline, operators need to move more waste rock and ore to maintain production targets and control costs per tonne. This supports demand for ultra-class mining trucks, large electric rope shovels, and high-capacity dozers, where higher power enables heavy-load handling and operation under demanding conditions. The growing use of autonomous haulage and trolley-assist systems further supports this segment, as these technologies can improve equipment utilization and haulage efficiency in large-scale mining operations. Strategically, higher horsepower is becoming more valuable when combined with automation and efficient power delivery, rather than as a standalone equipment feature. OEMs are therefore focusing on integrating high-power machines with autonomous fleet management, electric-drive systems, and trolley-assist technology to increase tonnes moved per hour and reduce operating costs. However, the segment's growth will depend on investment in large-scale mines, as high purchase prices, energy requirements, and supporting infrastructure make these machines less suitable for smaller operations.

The Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Middle East mining equipment market is expected to grow as Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other regional economies expand mining activities to reduce dependence on oil and gas. Saudi Arabia is leading this shift through new exploration licenses and investments in gold, phosphate, copper, and other critical minerals. The Aramco-Ma'aden joint venture announced in August 2026 aims to expand copper and energy-transition mineral exploration across approximately 182,000 km². As exploration projects progress toward mine development, demand is expected to extend beyond excavators, haul trucks, drilling rigs, and dozers to crushing, screening, and mineral-processing equipment. This creates opportunities across the mining value chain, particularly as projects require higher-capacity equipment to handle increasing production volumes and support the development of domestic mineral-processing capabilities.

Strategically, Saudi Arabia's greenfield projects give equipment manufacturers an opportunity to influence equipment selection before mines become operational, allowing them to secure multi-equipment contracts and establish long-term service relationships. OEMs that can provide compatible fleets, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and equipment-performance support may be better positioned to win contracts than suppliers competing mainly on purchase price. Demand will also vary by project maturity: exploration activity initially supports drilling equipment, while mine construction and production generate broader demand for loading, hauling, earthmoving, and processing systems. However, equipment suppliers must account for long project-development cycles, water scarcity, challenging operating conditions, and infrastructure requirements, which can affect project schedules and delay equipment orders.

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Top Companies in Mining Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Mining Equipment Market Caterpillar Inc. (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Epiroc AB (Sweden), and Liebherr (Switzerland).

Mining Equipment Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The mining equipment market is witnessing increasing investment in research, product development, and technology as OEMs respond to rising demand for higher productivity, lower operating costs, mine automation, and reduced emissions. Investment is expanding beyond conventional diesel machinery toward autonomous haul trucks, battery-electric equipment, electric-drive systems, advanced drilling technologies, digital fleet management, and predictive maintenance. Large-scale surface mines are driving demand for high-capacity haul trucks, hydraulic excavators, and electric rope shovels, while underground operators are investing in battery-electric loaders, trucks, and drilling equipment to reduce diesel emissions and ventilation costs. OEMs are also developing autonomous operating systems, AI-based fleet optimization, remote-control capabilities, and equipment designed for different mine conditions and power requirements. These investments are creating opportunities across electric powertrains, battery systems, charging infrastructure, sensors, automation software, digital platforms, and aftermarket services. Overall, technology investment is shifting competition from equipment capacity and purchase price toward productivity, energy efficiency, equipment availability, and lifecycle cost, increasing the value of integrated mining solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The mining equipment market is experiencing a revenue shift from conventional machinery sales toward higher-value, technology-enabled and service-based solutions. Revenue opportunities are expanding beyond excavators, haul trucks, loaders, drills, and dozers to include autonomous operation systems, battery-electric powertrains, advanced control systems, fleet-management software, predictive maintenance, and charging infrastructure. This shift is driven by mining companies' need to improve equipment utilization, reduce fuel and maintenance costs, enhance worker safety, and meet emissions targets. OEMs are increasingly offering connected equipment, automation upgrades, digital monitoring platforms, spare parts, and long-term service contracts to generate recurring revenue beyond initial machine sales. Electrification is also creating opportunities for battery systems, power electronics, charging solutions, and equipment retrofits. Consequently, the market is gradually moving from a machinery-sales model toward integrated equipment, digital technology, and lifecycle services, increasing revenue opportunities for OEMs, component suppliers, software providers, and aftermarket service companies.

Mergers and Acquisitions

The mining equipment market is witnessing mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships as OEMs seek to strengthen their equipment portfolios, expand aftermarket services, and gain capabilities in automation, electrification, and digital mining technologies. Recent activity is increasingly focused on acquiring software, artificial intelligence, spatial data, operator training, and equipment-service capabilities rather than simply expanding machinery manufacturing. For example, Caterpillar completed its acquisition of RPMGlobal in February 2026, strengthening its mining software and data-driven operational solutions, and acquired Skycatch in July 2026 to expand spatial data and AI capabilities for mine planning and equipment operations. In February 2026, Sandvik announced an agreement to acquire ThoroughTec Simulation, a provider of mining equipment simulators and operator training solutions, to strengthen its aftermarket offering. Meanwhile, Epiroc and SANY entered a strategic partnership in May 2026 to explore collaboration in electrified equipment, charging solutions, attachments, and energy systems. Overall, these transactions and partnerships highlight the industry's shift toward integrated equipment, digital technologies, electrification, and lifecycle services, creating opportunities for OEMs to increase recurring revenue and deliver greater value to mining customers.

MINING EQUIPMENT MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, APRIL 2025-AUGUST 2026

Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Partnership Komatsu Ltd (Japan) AIM Intelligent Machines (US) Komatsu and its subsidiary Earthbrain formed a strategic partnership with AIM Intelligent Machines to commercialize the autonomous operation of dozers and excavators in the US and Japan. This collaboration expands Komatsu's autonomy to earthmoving and mining applications using retrofittable autonomy kits and software. Acquisition Epiroc AB (Sweden) Eventspec Proprietary Limited (South Africa) Epiroc completed the acquisition of Eventspec Proprietary Limited, a Johannesburg-based mining aftermarket specialist that manufactures parts and components for drill rigs and other mining equipment. This acquisition enhances Epiroc's aftermarket services and local manufacturing capabilities in Africa. Acquisition Caterpillar Inc (US) Skycatch (US) Caterpillar completed the acquisition of Skycatch, a company specializing in drone-based 3D mapping and spatial intelligence for mining. This acquisition enhances Caterpillar's capabilities in high-precision data capture, analytics, and digital twins to optimize mine planning, safety, and productivity. Collaboration Caterpillar Inc (US) BHP (UK) and Rio Tinto (US) Caterpillar, BHP, and Rio Tinto launched a mine-site trial of two Cat 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks in Western Australia's Pilbara to assess technical readiness, charging requirements, and commercial feasibility for large-scale mining. Collaboration Komatsu Ltd (Japan) AFC Energy (UK) Komatsu and AFC Energy agreed to jointly develop ammonia-fueled engine systems for off-highway equipment. This collaboration focuses on integrating AFC Energy's ammonia cracking and fuel cell technologies with Komatsu's machinery platforms to create low-carbon power solutions for future mining and construction equipment. Equipment supply order Sandvik AB (Sweden) South32 (Australia) Sandvik AB formed an equipment supply agreement with South32 for an underground mining fleet at the Hermosa critical-minerals project in Arizona, with the majority of equipment consisting of BEVs; the order represents Sandvik's largest BEV mining equipment order to date.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players in the mining equipment market account for >55% of the total market, indicating a consolidated market, with leading OEMs holding strong positions across surface mining, underground mining, mineral processing, and specialized equipment, although competition varies by equipment category and region. Caterpillar, Komatsu, Sandvik, Epiroc, Liebherr, and Hitachi Construction Machinery are among the major players, supported by broad equipment portfolios, global distribution networks, established mining customer relationships, and extensive aftermarket service capabilities. Regional manufacturers such as SANY, XCMG, LiuGong, and BEML also compete through cost-competitive machinery and expanding product portfolios. Competitive positioning increasingly depends on equipment productivity, payload and capacity, reliability, operating costs, automation, electrification, digital fleet-management capabilities, and access to spare parts and maintenance services. High upfront investment, stringent mine-site performance requirements, product validation, and the need for reliable service support create entry barriers for new manufacturers. As a result, OEMs are strengthening their positions through technology partnerships, acquisitions, product development, and integrated equipment-and-service offerings, while seeking to increase recurring revenue from aftermarket support, software, and equipment modernization.

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