DemandTec positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading IRP&PO vendors.

DemandTec, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named DemandTec as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization, 2026.

Ipsita, Senior Research Analyst at QKS Group, states, "The Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization market is evolving rapidly as retailers look to move beyond rule-based pricing and fragmented promotional planning toward more connected, data-driven commercial decision-making. Leading platforms increasingly combine demand forecasting, price elasticity, competitive intelligence, customer behavior, promotion effectiveness, and markdown optimization within a unified environment to help retailers balance revenue, margin, inventory, and customer perception objectives. With growing adoption of AI-driven recommendations, scenario simulation, automated workflows, and exception-based decisioning, these solutions are enabling retailers to respond more dynamically to changing market conditions. As the market continues to mature, vendors that can combine advanced optimization science with explainability, business-user flexibility, governance, and seamless execution will be best positioned to help retailers translate pricing and promotion intelligence into measurable commercial outcomes."

Devendra Pagnis, Associate Vice President and Principal Advisor at QKS Group, states, "DemandTec differentiates through its established demand science and ability to connect regular pricing, promotion optimization, and markdown management with supplier-funded trade activities. Its strengths lie in combining demand elasticity modeling, scenario-based optimization, and retailer-defined pricing rules to help merchants evaluate the impact of commercial decisions on sales, margins, competitive positioning, and customer price perception. The platform is particularly well suited for large, promotion-intensive retailers seeking to improve pricing effectiveness, maximize promotional returns, and align category-level decisions with broader financial objectives and supplier funding commitments."

QKS Group defines Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization (IRP&PO) as solutions that help retailers optimize prices across the product lifecycle, plan effective promotions, and formulate optimized markdown strategies. These solutions use advanced analytics to balance revenue, margin, sell-through, inventory, competitiveness, and other commercial objectives while helping retailers manage prices and monitor pricing performance. They provide granular product, demand, customer, competitive, and market analysis, where relevant, to support informed and increasingly responsive pricing decisions across channels.

DemandTec differentiates itself within the Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization market through a demand-science-driven approach that connects regular pricing, promotion optimization, markdown management, and supplier-funded trade activities within a unified commercial framework. Its combination of demand elasticity modeling, configurable pricing rules, and scenario simulation enables retailers to evaluate pricing strategies against sales, volume, margin, competitive positioning, and customer price perception. The platform integrates promotion uplift forecasting, cannibalization and halo analysis, and supplier funding visibility to help retailers assess promotional effectiveness and optimize event-level profitability. Supported by inventory-aware markdown optimization, dynamic pricing constraints, rule-level transparency, and configurable approval workflows, DemandTec enables retailers to align pricing and promotional decisions with category strategies and broader financial objectives. Its integration of Revenue Optimization and Trade Performance capabilities further strengthens commercial decision-making, improves trade fund utilization, and supports consistent pricing governance and optimization across the retail pricing lifecycle.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Retailers need to deliver better value to shoppers while growing sales and protecting margin," said Jack Tirella, CEO of DemandTec. "That requires pricing, promotions and trade collaboration to work together. Our Commercial Trade Intelligence (CTI) platform gives retailers and suppliers a joint view of their plans, with demand science to forecast the impact on sales and margin and AI to identify where to act next. QKS Group's recognition as a Leader reflects the strength of that approach to helping retailers grow every category profitably."

Additional Resources:

For more information about DemandTec, visit Here.

SPARK Matrix Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotion Optimization, 2026

About DemandTec:

DemandTec is the Commercial Trade Intelligence platform where retailer teams and suppliers make better commercial decisions together. By connecting pricing, promotions and trade collaboration in one platform, CTI shows teams what matters, why it matters and what to do next, so they hit their category targets.

From Joint Business Planning and trade collaboration to pricing and promotions, CTIbrings connected intelligence to every commercial decision, for better alignment, more confident decisions, stronger shopper outcomes and category targets teams can hit.

Backed by 25+ years of demand science, DemandTec powers Trade Performance and Revenue Optimization for 120+ retail banners, 7,800+ connected CPG partners and 30,000 daily users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Amanda Dyson

Chief Marketing Officer, DemandTec

Amanda.Dyson@demandtec.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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