Abasca Resources Inc.: Abasca Resources Engages Northern Arc Public Affairs to Advance Federal Engagement on the Loki Flake Graphite Project

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Abasca Resources Inc. (TSXV:ABA) ("Abasca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Northern Arc Public Affairs Inc. ("Northern Arc") to provide government relations services to the Company. Northern Arc will support Abasca's engagement with the Government of Canada as the Company advances its Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, part of its 100%-owned Key Lake South Project ("KLS") in Northern Saskatchewan.

Northern Arc's work will focus on federal programs and policy related to critical minerals, including infrastructure, research and development, and supply chain initiatives relevant to Loki's next stages of development.

The Northern Arc team is led by the Hon. Kent Hehr, P.C., LL.B., a former federal cabinet minister and Member of Parliament who also served about a decade in the Alberta legislature, and Abed Harb, Managing Partner, who spent almost a decade in the Government of Canada as a senior advisor to federal ministers.

"Loki is a critical minerals project backed by a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment, with ongoing data collection underway to complete our Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Assessment. We want Ottawa to clearly recognize its potential as we advance Loki into development. Northern Arc brings extensive experience across both the political and public service spheres of government, and we look forward to working closely with Kent, Abed, and their team," stated Dawn Zhou, President and CEO of Abasca.

"Canada has made Canadian critical minerals projects a national priority. Abasca's Loki Flake Graphite Deposit was selected for inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus and recognized as a strategic critical mineral opportunity. The Company has done the hard work of building a project worth supporting," said the Hon. Kent Hehr, Principal, Northern Arc Public Affairs. "We look forward to helping Abasca make its case in Ottawa."

The engagement has an initial term of six months, commencing November 1, 2026, and renews monthly thereafter. Northern Arc will receive a monthly cash fee. No securities of the Company have been or will be issued to Northern Arc." Northern Arc will not provide investor relations or promotional services to the Company. Northern Arc and its consultant lobbyists have registered their activities with the Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada as required.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwan, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McEwan is the Vice-President of Exploration and Development of Abasca.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Project (KLS), a 23,974-hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake Mine and current Key Lake mill. The Project hosts the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit; it also possesses geological similarities with and is along-strike of the past-producing Key Lake Mine and hosts over 50 km of prospective conductors for potential uranium mineralization.

About Northern Arc Public Affairs

Northern Arc Public Affairs is a government relations firm with offices in Calgary and Ottawa. It works with companies, not-for-profits and institutions to build relationships with the federal government and to position their priorities with ministers, their offices and the public service.

On behalf of Abasca Resources Inc.

Dawn Zhou, M.Sc., CPA

President, CEO and Director

For more information visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca or contact:

Abasca Resources Inc.

Email: info@abasca.ca

Telephone: +1 (306) 933 4261

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs with respect to future events and is based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the advancement of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit and KLS; statements relating to the engagement of Northern Arc and the services it will provide and the Company's intended engagement with the Government of Canada, including on federal programs and policies relating to critical minerals, infrastructure, research and development, and supply chain initiatives. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Abasca undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third-parties in respect of Abasca, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Abasca believes that the expectations reflected in forward- looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and factors, certain of which are beyond Abasca's control, including the impact of general business and economic conditions; risks related to the exploration activities to be conducted on KLS, including risks related to government and environmental regulation; actual results of exploration activities; industry conditions, including uranium and graphite price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; the influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available or are pursued; title, permit or license disputes related to KLS; litigation; fluctuations in interest rates; the impact of international trade disputes and the imposition of tariffs, international conflict and other geopolitical tensions and events; the Company's ability to raise additional capital; and other factors. In addition, the forward-looking information is based on several assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the availability of qualified employees and contractors for the Company's operations and the availability of equipment. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Abasca disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Abasca Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/abasca-resources-engages-northern-arc-public-affairs-to-advance-federal-engagemen-1251133