Feature-length film on Idaho's whitewater rivers starts streaming on Nov. 23

Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Visit Idaho's "The 3100" -a feature-length documentary -will be available to stream nationwide on Prime Video. The occasion marks the first time a Visit Idaho production has been distributed on a major streaming service.

Produced by Visit Idaho and filmed by Idaho-based production company Fisher Creative, the documentary is named for Idaho's 3,100 miles of navigable whitewater -more than any other state in the Lower 48. The film was an official selection at 34 film festivals and won 27 awards, most notably for Best Documentary Long at American Golden Picture International Film Festival and Best Feature Documentary at East Village New York Film Festival. This documentary's companion six-part docuseries won a Northwest Regional Emmy Award earlier this year.

"Bringing 'The 3100' to Prime Video means more viewers can experience Idaho's rivers from their living rooms, and we hope it inspires them to come and enjoy these waters for themselves," said Natalie Jushinski, Visit Idaho Tourism Manager. "This film is a celebration of the guides, outfitters and local communities who make Idaho's whitewater so special."

With the film set to stream nationally, it continues to build Idaho's reputation as a premier whitewater destination and a leader in outdoor storytelling.





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About Visit Idaho

Visit Idaho invites travelers to explore a land of striking contrasts and endless possibilities. From rugged, forested peaks to wide-open high desert, the Gem State delivers experiences shaped by terrain, season and spirit. Whitewater rafting, championship golf and unforgettable road trips pair with local food, culture and stories rooted in Western heritage. Travel here is guided by respect -for the land, the communities and everyone who shares them -so these places endure for generations. Start your adventure at visitidaho.org and order or download your free Official Idaho Travel Guide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323994