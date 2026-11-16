•Organizations with the highest tax readiness are 3-6x more likely to outperform their less-ready peers on key business measures, including innovation, resilience and enterprise value

•Most tax-ready organizations report up to 24x greater value from agentic AI deployments than their less-prepared peers

•83% of organizations believe tax should be involved earlier in strategic business decisions, yet just 6% report a fully integrated, enterprise-aligned tax function

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Organizations with mature, integrated tax functions are significantly more likely to report stronger outcomes across innovation, resilience, workforce capability, stakeholder trust and enterprise value, according to the 2026 Tax Readiness Dividend report from KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm. KPMG defines tax readiness as an organization's ability to align tax, technology, talent, and business strategy to adapt to change and support enterprise growth.

The report found that organizations with the highest levels of tax readiness were 3-6x more likely than their less-prepared peers to outperform on key business measures. Scenario-based modeling conducted as part of the study suggests those advantages could translate into a potential enterprise-value advantage of up to $13 billion*.

"The message from the data is clear: organizations with stronger tax readiness reported stronger business outcomes," said Rema Serafi, Vice Chair of Tax at KPMG LLP. "Higher levels of readiness are also associated with greater ability to execute strategy, adapt to change and capture opportunities - a value that cannot be ignored."

Tax readiness could also play a role in how much value organizations realize from modernization investments. The most tax-ready organizations reported significantly greater value from AI, also realizing 5x more value from staff training investments and 11x more value from tax technology and analytics and dashboards, compared with their less-prepared peers.

The pattern extends to dealmaking: 65 percent of organizations say regulatory and policy uncertainty has led them to delay or reconsider M&A activity, while top-quartile organizations are 8x more likely to say tax readiness has increased their deal confidence.

Eighty-three percent of organizations say tax should be involved earlier in strategic business decisions - reflecting a broader shift in how enterprises view the function.

"The organizations seeing the strongest AI outcomes are often the same ones bringing tax into strategic decisions earlier," said Ann Holley, National Managing Partner, Tax, KPMG LLP. "They recognize that creating value requires connecting tax, data, talent and business strategy from the outset to help unlock the full return on those investments."

Other key findings:

Only 43% of organizations rate themselves as advanced or leading in tax readiness; just 6% describe their tax function as fully integrated and enterprise-aligned

Readiness leaders are 10x more likely to report having the workforce skills required for future demands, and 5x more likely to report a talent advantage

Top-quartile organizations are 18x more likely to have high-quality data for AI-enabled tax analysis

83% of organizations say tax should be involved earlier in strategic business decisions

Tax readiness is increasingly emerging as an enterprise capability, not simply a tax function priority. As organizations pursue growth, adopt AI and navigate continued uncertainty, the ability to connect data, technology, talent and business strategy will play a growing role in determining who creates value and who captures it.

Survey Methodology

The study is based on a survey of 446 senior leaders across tax, finance, legal, risk, operations, strategy, technology, and executive leadership roles.

The survey was conducted between March 4 and April 9, 2026, and included organizations across financial services, technology, consumer and retail, healthcare, energy, and insurance, with annual revenues ranging from US$500 million to more than US$50 billion.

*This estimate was derived from modeled readiness scenarios based on survey responses from senior business and tax leaders. It reflects how different levels of operational readiness were associated with organizations' enterprise-value positioning relative to their peers. Revenue data from survey participants was then used to develop conservative valuation scenarios and estimate the potential impact associated with higher readiness levels. It is not a prediction of a company's future value, market valuation, or financial performance.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 138 countries and territories and has more than 276,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.



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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323950