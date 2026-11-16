Silver prices appear to have stabilized around $50 per ounce following an exceptionally volatile year, but the photovoltaic industry should not expect a return to the much lower prices of previous decades, according to Philip Newman, managing director of Metals Focus. "I think the price, the floor seems quite strong, but I think you're still going to see more volatility," Newman told pv magazine. "Could prices dip below 50? Of course they can. But I think the 50 still seems like a decent floor." His comments follow the publication of new silver market estimates by the Silver Institute and Metals ...

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