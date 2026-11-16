32 webstore sizes ship in 48 hours, with custom sizes from 0.010" to 0.400" ID built in 2-3 weeks

Cordica Medical (Cordica), a medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today launched its PTFE Etched Liner portfolio: lubricious ID, bond-ready etched OD PTFE liners for interventional catheter designs, from cardiovascular to neurovascular and more. Standard sizes are available now on the Cordica webstore and ship in 48 hours. Custom sizes are built in 2-3 weeks. The launch coincides with the first day of COMPAMED 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

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Pictured: Cordica's PTFE Etched Liner.

Each liner has a low-friction PTFE inner diameter designed to facilitate device and guidewire passage with a chemically etched outer diameter surface that is designed to enhance bonding to the catheter jacket. The liners are designed to be drawn down over a mandrel for a snug fit and a defined ID before braiding, coiling, and jacketing, and the thin wall adds minimal profile to the catheter shaft.

Highlights of the PTFE Etched Liner portfolio include:

Webstore sizes. 32 stock sizes from 0.011" to 0.363" ID, with walls from 0.0010" to 0.0030". Liners are 60" long, packed 10 per bag, and ship within 48 hours.

32 stock sizes from 0.011" to 0.363" ID, with walls from 0.0010" to 0.0030". Liners are 60" long, packed 10 per bag, and ship within 48 hours. Custom orders. Any ID from 0.010" to 0.400", with a minimum wall of 0.0010" and lengths cut to order. Custom liners are built in 2-3 weeks, with a 1-week expedite option.

Any ID from 0.010" to 0.400", with a minimum wall of 0.0010" and lengths cut to order. Custom liners are built in 2-3 weeks, with a 1-week expedite option. Large-bore sizes. 8 webstore sizes from 0.217" to 0.363" ID, with walls suited for guide, access, and delivery catheters.

8 webstore sizes from 0.217" to 0.363" ID, with walls suited for guide, access, and delivery catheters. Components built for medical device use. Packaged in a certified cleanroom, tested and inspected.

"Interventional catheter programs move quickly, and the liner is one of the first components engineers need in hand. With stock sizes shipping in 48 hours and custom sizes built in weeks, engineers can get liners for a prototype or a production build from one source, across the full size range," said Mike Perillo-Gentile, Chief Commercial Officer, Cordica Medical

Standard sizes are available now at cordicamedical.com/stock-components. Engineers who need a custom ID, wall, or length can start a project with Cordica at cordicamedical.com/contact. To see how the liners fit into Cordica's broader capabilities, visit the Catheter Delivery Systems, Precision Extrusion, Interventional Cardiology, and Interventional Neurovascular pages.

"Many of our customers have dealt with poor supply chains and limited product availability in the past. Direct webstore access gives them another way to buy much-needed liners off the shelf, so they can move their development and device programs forward faster. For our U.S. customers, the liners are manufactured and shipped domestically, with no tariffs or customs delays. And when a program needs something different, we are flexible enough to offer custom sizes with short lead times," said Lars Gerding, SVP, Interventional Products, Cordica Medical.

Cordica is exhibiting at COMPAMED 2026, November 16-19, at Messe Düsseldorf in Germany. Attendees can visit Cordica at Hall 8A, Booth M34 to see PTFE Etched Liner samples and meet the Cordica team.

About Cordica Medical

Cordica Medical is a medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that takes complex devices from concept to care. Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, Cordica brings together more than 35 years of manufacturing expertise, 100+ engineers, and 3,500+ employees across 19 facilities in 11 locations in the United States, Mexico, and Singapore. Its integrated capabilities span design and development, catheter and delivery systems, precision extrusion, cleanroom molding, micro-molding, medical converting, advanced medical sewing, advanced materials, and automated assembly and packaging. Cordica serves leading medical device and pharmaceutical OEMs in markets including interventional cardiology, interventional neurovascular, robotic-assisted surgery, drug delivery, advanced wound care, wearable patient monitoring, and mobility and recovery.

For more information, visit www.cordicamedical.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Katie Wilson

VP, Strategic Marketing, Cordica Medical

610-267-1563

katie.wilson@cordicamedical.com