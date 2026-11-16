Six artists and photographers from five countries recognised for capturing the moment that changed everything in their diabetes journey.

Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company and subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523), has announced the winners of the 2026 This Is Diabetes global art and photography competition, held in support of World Diabetes Day.

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Ascensia Diabetes Care 2026 This Is Diabetes Art and Photography Competition

The moment that changed everything

This year's theme, the moment that changed everything, invited people around the world to share a turning point in their experience of diabetes, from recognising the signs and receiving a diagnosis to finding support or a new sense of purpose.

More than four in ten adults living with diabetes worldwide do not yet know they have it. For over 250 million people, that life-changing moment is still to come.

Why this matters

"Diabetes changes lives, but the reality of that change is different for every person and every family," said Peter Bodlund, CEO of Ascensia Diabetes Care. "This competition gives people a way to show what living with diabetes truly means, in their own voice and on their own terms. Their honesty, courage and creativity are powerful. They help others feel seen, encourage greater understanding and remind us why our work matters."

Meet the winners

Joint first prize was awarded to Paola de la Teja from Mexico for The Light After Me and Wendy Leewens from the Netherlands for Falling 'n Flying

Paola's photograph uses shadow and light to reflect her life after losing sight in one eye to complications of type 1 diabetes, and the resilience and purpose she found through sharing her story. Wendy's artwork can be hung either way up, capturing the highs and lows of type 1 diabetes: flying when things go well and falling when they do not.

Second prize went to Nickie Rockett from the United States for Tater Tots and Insulin. Her painting looks back on school lunchtimes spent having her insulin supervised in the office after being diagnosed at the age of ten.

Joint third prize was awarded to Ciara Mullins from Ireland for A Necessary Wound, a ceramic installation recording the physical and emotional toll of fourteen years and 25,000 injections, and Karina Salazar from Costa Rica for On Planet Ragus, a photograph created using hundreds of insulin syringes she has used herself.

People's Choice Award

New for 2026, the People's Choice Award was decided by public vote. It went to Laura Yanet Samaniego Valenzuela from Mexico for El Laberinto Que No Elegimos (The Maze We Didn't Choose), a mother's portrayal of her family's journey after her young son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

How entries were judged

Entries were judged by a global panel of artists and diabetes advocates based on their relevance to the theme, emotional impact, creativity and originality, and the story behind each piece.

Bringing the artwork to communities worldwide

The winning artwork and photography will be made available free of charge for awareness displays around the world, including in diabetes centres, clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, workplaces and community spaces. Organisations interested in exhibiting the work can contact hello@thisisdiabetes.com

Giving back to diabetes charities

A total of €20,000 will be donated to diabetes charities chosen by the winners, twice the amount donated last year. The nominated charities are Diabetes Vive Feliz, Diabetes Plus, Breakthrough T1D, Diabetes Ireland, Asociación Diavida and Corazones Dulces en Sonora A.C. These organisations provide practical support, education and advocacy for people living with diabetes and their families.

Five years of This Is Diabetes

Now in its fifth year, This Is Diabetes has engaged hundreds of artists and photographers around the world and contributed more than €50,000 to diabetes charities. By sharing personal experiences through art and photography, the competition aims to deepen understanding of diabetes and give greater visibility to the people whose lives it affects every day.

For more information and to view the full gallery of winners, visit www.thisisdiabetes.com

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives.

We are home to the world-renowned CONTOUR portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems. These products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.

Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 90 countries, with direct commercial organizations in 29 countries worldwide. For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at http://www.ascensia.com.

About PHC Holdings Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global collection of healthcare companies with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that improve lives. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Epredia, LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex and Mediford. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group's consolidated net sales in FY2025 were JPY 364.4 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries and regions. www.phchd.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lorraine Chandler: Lorraine.chandler@ascensia.com