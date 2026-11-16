Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - In one course, a college student might be allowed to use AI on an exam; in another, it could be prohibited for brainstorming. DormWay, a student planner that brings syllabus deadlines, class schedules and course policies into one place, has examined the rules students face when using the same tools across different classes.

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Key Takeaways:

DormWay now shows a Course AI Use Label in its app that automatically reads an added syllabus and summarizes task-level AI permissions for studying, brainstorming, editing, generated submissions and exams, with links to the syllabus source and any approval and disclosure requirements.

DormWay's analysis of 12,920 candidate Fall 2026 syllabus transcripts estimates that 75.3% of eligible, policy-evaluable documents contain an operative AI-use policy, 33.9% rely on default prohibitions or limit permission to specific tasks or assessments, and 11.7% contain mixed or unclear rules.

The label is an automated summary that does not create permission and leaves instructors' instructions authoritative, and DormWay provides a free label template and a seven-question checklist to help faculty and students document and verify course rules.

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About DormWay

DormWay helps students organize course information, including syllabus deadlines, schedules and policies. Its core organization tools are free. Learn more at dormway.app.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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