Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Carl Ginn, P.Geo., as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company and Devin Pickell as Executive Chair. Mr. Pickell has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Ginn is a professional geologist with over a decade of experience in the senior and junior mining/exploration space and has a strong track record with gold and battery metals projects in North America. He was a part of Goldcorp's Canadian projects in the Red Lake and Timmins districts and, most recently, was an integral part of the discovery team on Aston Minerals' Boomerang Deposit. Mr. Ginn is a Professional Geoscientist in Ontario and is currently focusing on advancing gold, nickel and lithium projects in Canada.

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended and authorized a change of the Company's name to "Anvil Gold & Copper Inc." (the "Name Change") and a consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The Name Change and Consolidation remain subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The effective date and further details of the Name Change and Consolidation will be disclosed in a subsequent news release following receipt of all requisite approvals.

About Xplore Resources

Xplore Resources is a North American lithium exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR. The Company has a prospective land package in the emerging Root Bay lithium district located in northwest Ontario. Xplore's flagship property is the Surge lithium project, on trend and near two lithium deposits and just 25 m from a new lithium discovery. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team with a strong track record of growing shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Carl Ginn, Chief Executive Officer

Xplore Resources Corp.

Neither the TSXV nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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