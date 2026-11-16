The acquisition continues to establish Copper Intelligence as the first U.S. domiciled exploration company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo that is actively progressing drilling and exploration for copper.

Global copper demand could reach 42 million metric tons by 2040, approximately 50% above 2025 levels.

Approximately a total of $10m raised in 2026 to support the Company's working capital, continued drilling, geological evaluation, geophysical surveys and related capital expenditures including SK 1300.

Pursuing a listing on a national U.S. exchange in early 2027 subject to meeting applicable listing requirements and receiving exchange approval.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Copper Intelligence, Inc. (OTCID: CUAI) ("Copper Intelligence" or the "Company") recently completed the acquisition of additional copper mining assets from a Congolese minerals and mining exploration company. The acquisition continues to grow the Company's copper mining assets in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Copper Intelligence is the first U.S. domiciled exploration company in the DRC that is actively progressing drilling and exploration for copper.

In addition, the Company recently raised additional capital through the private placement issuance of common stock for a total of $10m raised in 2026. The financing has been utilized, and is intended to support the Company's working capital, continued drilling, geological evaluation, geophysical surveys and related capital expenditures, including its SK 1300. Ownership of drilling equipment is expected to improve scheduling flexibility and reduce drilling cost. The Company expects to complete its SK 1300 by year end.

Management Commentary

"This additional acquisition and financing continue to advance our copper exploration in the DRC," said Andrew Groves, Executive Chairman. "As copper transitions to the "new oil" for the next century, we believe the country's copper potential and growing international interest in critical mineral supply chains creates an opportunity for disciplined exploration. Our priority is to execute our exploration program while building lasting relationships with local communities and government partners. The environment in the DRC continues to improve for capital investment and holds immense potential to help the United States. We look forward to integrating the priorities of all stakeholders."

"Copper Intelligence has an experienced technical and deep operations team and an established local presence," said Alan Kessler, President. "Andrew Groves, Aldo Cesano and Richard Rice leadership bring complementary capabilities and unrivaled experience that will help us advance our exploration objectives. While the copper opportunity is globally acknowledged, the local operating and technical team is the key to creating significant shareholder value and our differentiation as a company. We look forward to building on the technical work completed to date through systematic drilling, independent laboratory analysis and careful deployment of capital."

Copper Market and Strategic Context

According to the Copper Development Association, $254 billion in annual US economic output depends on copper production and distribution. Copper is a foundational material for electrification and digital infrastructure, including power grids, artificial intelligence data centers, electric vehicles and industrial automation. Growth across these applications is increasing the need for investment in copper exploration and development.

S&P Global's January 2026 study, Copper in the Age of AI, projects that global copper demand could reach 42 million metric tons by 2040, approximately 50% above 2025 levels. Without sufficient additional supply, the study projects a potential annual supply shortfall of 10 million metric tons by 2040.

The Company believes the DRC's copper resources position the country to play an important role in meeting future demand. Closer U.S.-DRC cooperation, including the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed on December 4, 2025, provides additional context for investment interest in the country's critical minerals sector. Copper as an industry continues to accelerate in its profile, with dedicated Copper exposure at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, and numerous inaugural copper industry conferences emerging driving the awareness for copper across digital transformation utilities.

U.S. Exchange Listing Objective

Copper Intelligence intends to pursue a listing on a major U.S. exchange in early 2027. Any listing will depend on the Company satisfying applicable financial, corporate governance and other listing requirements, as well as exchange review and approval. There can be no assurance that a listing will occur within the targeted timeframe.

ThinkEquity LLC served as M&A advisor to Copper Intelligence.

About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence, Inc. is a U.S.-domiciled copper exploration company focused on advancing copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Company combines local operating capabilities with technical expertise to evaluate exploration opportunities and advance its projects. Its shares trade on the OTCID market under the symbol CUAI.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Copper Intelligence's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Copper Intelligence's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Copper Intelligence specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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