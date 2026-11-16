Adding wind power to hybrid systems combining photovoltaics and battery storage can reduce the cost of meeting 90% of electricity demand by nearly one-fifth, according to an analysis by UK-based think tank Ember. The median cost falls from $0.105/kWh (€0.095/kWh) to $0.086/kWh (€0.078/kWh) when wind generation is included, primarily due to reduced storage requirements. The study examines 10 years of meteorological data, region by region and hour by hour, combining solar and wind generation with battery storage to assess the cost of meeting 80%, 90% and 99% of electricity demand. The model assumes ...

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