CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Highlights Progress in Establishing Transformative Therapeutic Pipeline

Company has been exploring multiple acquisition and licensing opportunities, with the goal of securing first transaction by year-end

$17.2 million cash position provides financial strength to support strategic execution and planned operations

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on building a pipeline of innovative therapies addressing significant unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and provided an update on its corporate strategy.

CNS Pharmaceuticals continues to make meaningful progress in executing its pipeline expansion strategy, advancing discussions with potential counterparties regarding the acquisition or licensing of innovative therapeutic assets in neurology, oncology or rare disease. The Company remains focused on completing its first pipeline-building transaction by year-end 2026, an important anticipated milestone in its strategic transformation.

"We are approaching an important inflection point in the evolution of CNS Pharmaceuticals," said Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "Our efforts to identify and evaluate compelling therapeutic opportunities have progressed into advanced discussions with potential counterparties, bringing us closer to establishing the foundation of our next-generation pipeline. We are encouraged by the quality of the opportunities under consideration and remain intensely focused on translating these discussions into a meaningful transaction. Our objective is clear: secure a differentiated asset with the potential to drive clinical development, establish a platform for future growth and create long-term shareholder value. We look forward to delivering on this important strategic priority."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Research and development expenses were approximately $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $2.2 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower clinical costs related to Berubicin following the completion of enrollment and patient treatments in its clinical trial, as well as lower TPI 287 manufacturing costs. These decreases were partially offset by increased personnel-related expenses. Future research and development expenses will depend on the timing and nature of any assets the Company in-licenses or acquires and the associated development activities.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $1.1 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher consulting expenses, mainly related to business development, and increased personnel-related expenses, partially offset by lower professional services expenses.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $2.5 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $3.2 million, or $5.76 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $17.2 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $7.2 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase primarily reflects net proceeds from the Company's previously announced $22.5 million private placement financing completed in May 2026. The Company believes that its cash resources, including the net proceeds from the May 2026 financing, are sufficient to fund its planned operations beyond the next twelve months.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for serious diseases. With an experienced executive team and a focus on high-value therapeutic opportunities, the Company is working to build a differentiated portfolio of assets addressing significant unmet medical needs. CNS is committed to advancing novel treatments that have the potential to improve patient outcomes while creating long-term value for patients and shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic transformation and pipeline development plans, the Company's ability to identify, acquire and advance new therapeutic assets, expectations regarding the Company's ability to create long-term shareholder value, and the timing related to the execution of the Company's strategy. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk that current discussions may not result in a definitive transaction, that any acquired or licensed asset may not achieve clinical or commercial success, that additional capital may be required to fund future operations or transactions, as well as market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

CNSP@jtcir.com

Business Development Contact

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dylan Wenke, Chief Business Officer

dwenke@cnspharma.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cns-pharmaceuticals-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-1251586