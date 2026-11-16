XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results & Affirms 2027 Outlook

Third-quarter revenue increases 127% to $21.7 million, gross profit rises to $7.5 million and Adj. EBITDA turns positive as New Rise Reno resumes production

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / XCF Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFX) ("XCF" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and provided an update on its operations and strategic initiatives. Later today, XCF intends to file its third quarter financial report with the SEC on Form 10-Q affording numerous details regarding the results.

1. Financial Outlook

2027 Outlook. Affirms guidance from current operations of $650 to $700 million gross product revenue and $70 to $75 million Adj. EBITDA (excluding any financial impact of the proposed Paramount acquisition).

Affirms guidance from current operations of $650 to $700 million gross product revenue and $70 to $75 million Adj. EBITDA (excluding any financial impact of the proposed Paramount acquisition). Paramount Refinery Acquisition. Following an anticipated restart period of 9 to 12-months, management's preliminary annual targets for the facility are ~$600 million in gross product revenue and ~$40 million in Adj. EBITDA

2. Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 127% to $21.7 million from $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2025

Gross profit also increased 127% to $7.5 million, up from $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2025

Adj. EBITDA was $0.3 million for the third quarter and $2.8 million for August and September combined, the period during the third quarter when Reno was shipping renewable diesel following the restart[1]

"XCF achieved several significant commercial and operational milestones in the third quarter of 2026," noted Chris Cooper, XCF Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Most significantly, we successfully restarted operations in our flagship Reno, NV facility and delivered renewable fuels to a number of customers through our strategic partnership with BGN. Additionally, we completed the strategic business combination with Southern Energy and DevvStream just after the end of the quarter and then announced the proposed acquisition of the Paramount renewable fuel refinery, which, if consummated, is expected to further expand our production capacity to ~90 million gallons per year following an anticipated restart period of 9 to 12 months. With this initial quarter of successful operations and these acquisitions of additional capacity through Paramount, future technical capabilities / technology pathways through Southern and vertical integration through Devvstream, our focus will be on turning our expanded capabilities into significant and sustained growth. We intend to deliver on our plans to build long-term shareholder value through consistent operations, disciplined integration and strengthening of our financial position."

3. Third Quarter Operational Highlights and Strategic Achievements

New Rise Renewables Reno Restart. Most significantly during the third-quarter, clean fuel production resumed at New Rise Reno with production of renewable fuels of approximately 0.55 million gallons in July, increasing by 82.2% in August to 1.01 million and 1.35 million gallons in September. At nameplate capacity, average monthly production would be between 3.1 million and 3.3 million gallons per month. The first commercial shipments commenced in August with shipments of 1.26 million gallons and an increase of 15.5% in September to 1.46 million gallons.

Most significantly during the third-quarter, clean fuel production resumed at New Rise Reno with production of renewable fuels of approximately 0.55 million gallons in July, increasing by 82.2% in August to 1.01 million and 1.35 million gallons in September. At nameplate capacity, average monthly production would be between 3.1 million and 3.3 million gallons per month. The first commercial shipments commenced in August with shipments of 1.26 million gallons and an increase of 15.5% in September to 1.46 million gallons. BGN INT US Agreement. XCF signed definitive agreements under which BGN is expected to facilitate feedstock supply and serve as a commercialization partner for SAF, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha from Reno. The framework may extend to future XCF facilities, subject to operational readiness and other conditions

XCF signed definitive agreements under which BGN is expected to facilitate feedstock supply and serve as a commercialization partner for SAF, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha from Reno. The framework may extend to future XCF facilities, subject to operational readiness and other conditions Southern Energy and DevvStream Mergers. XCF completed the business combination with Southern Energy Renewables and DevvStream on October 16, 2026. Southern Energy adds future technical capabilities and technology pathways that incorporate less costly feedstock and that reduce the carbon intensity of future fuels. DevvStream brings expertise in managing and monetizing environmental assets in-house, adding additional vertical integration across XCF's business platform.

XCF completed the business combination with Southern Energy Renewables and DevvStream on October 16, 2026. Southern Energy adds future technical capabilities and technology pathways that incorporate less costly feedstock and that reduce the carbon intensity of future fuels. DevvStream brings expertise in managing and monetizing environmental assets in-house, adding additional vertical integration across XCF's business platform. Strengthening of Leadership Team . XCF appointed Wray Thorn President & CFO on October 19, 2026, expanding his previous role of director and chair of the Finance Committee. Chris Cooper, XCF's Chief Executive Officer, assumed the additional role of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jereme Crouthamel, who has been instrumental in the restart of our New Rise Reno production facility, transitioned to Director of Start-Up Operations to afford his expertise to XCF's growth opportunities. Additionally, XCF engaged a team of senior operational and engineering leaders from Alvarez & Marsal, to work closely with Chris and our highly capable Reno facility leadership to drive consistent, safe, and sustainable nameplate capacity operations at New Rise Reno. Further, XCF also strengthened its board of directors with Major General John Wharton (US Army, Ret.), Chad Langley and Carl Stanton joining the board following the Southern Energy / Devvstream business combination.

. XCF appointed Wray Thorn President & CFO on October 19, 2026, expanding his previous role of director and chair of the Finance Committee. Chris Cooper, XCF's Chief Executive Officer, assumed the additional role of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jereme Crouthamel, who has been instrumental in the restart of our New Rise Reno production facility, transitioned to Director of Start-Up Operations to afford his expertise to XCF's growth opportunities. Additionally, XCF engaged a team of senior operational and engineering leaders from Alvarez & Marsal, to work closely with Chris and our highly capable Reno facility leadership to drive consistent, safe, and sustainable nameplate capacity operations at New Rise Reno. Further, XCF also strengthened its board of directors with Major General John Wharton (US Army, Ret.), Chad Langley and Carl Stanton joining the board following the Southern Energy / Devvstream business combination. Paramount, CA Renewable Fuel Refinery Acquisition. XCF signed a definitive agreement October 20, 2026, to acquire the Paramount renewable fuel refinery with estimated annual capacity of ~50 million gallons. Management estimates preliminary annual Adj. EBITDA of ~$40 million following an estimated 9 to 12-month restart. Closing and restart are subject to various closing conditions, transaction requirements, financing and operational execution. XCF has received preliminary indications of interest for the financing of the acquisition and the restart of the refinery.

Additional Third-Quarter Highlights

XCF's mission is to fuel the future through the production of clean fuels made in America utilizing domestic agricultural waste products. In the third quarter of 2026, New Rise Reno remained the Company's operating foundation. Following the July restart, XCF is focused on consistent production, operating efficiency, improved facility utilization and operating cash flow generation. XCF sells its clean fuels and generates revenue from a combination of i) transportation companies purchasing fuel for propulsion, ii) agricultural industry supports and environmental attributes, including Renewable Identification Numbers ("RINs"), Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and federal, state & local tax incentives, and iii) carbon credits from companies and individuals focused on reducing their transportation-related emissions and carbon footprint. Through these sources, XCF realized ~$7.95 in revenue per gallon of renewable fuel sold, generated ~$2.74 of gross income per gallon and incurred ~$1.71 per gallon in manufacturing & operating expenses (excluding transaction related expenses and depreciation) during the months of August and September when the Company re-commenced product shipments.

Wray Thorn, XCF Director, President & CFO, noted, "XCF's business operations and economic model as described above is relatively straightforward. We intend to consistently improve financial results through capacity utilization, development and acquisition-related growth in clean fuel production capacity, optimization of realized revenue and feedstock procurement costs, improvement in our manufacturing processes and reducing operating costs per gallon and additional leverage of our fixed expenses. Additionally, we will look to capitalize on increasing financial results to strengthen our balance sheet and generate a strong return for our stakeholders."

XCF's July definitive agreement with BGN INT US is expected to provide a commercial framework for Reno's operations. BGN is currently facilitating the feedstock supply and serving as a commercialization partner for our sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha. The arrangement combines XCF's production capabilities and customer relationships with BGN's supply and commercialization capabilities, and the framework may extend to future XCF facilities as they become operational. XCF operates the facility, develops customer relationships, negotiates pricing and coordinates product allocation and logistics. BGN supports feedstock procurement, customer credit review and invoicing. XCF believes that this highly strategic relationship with BGN capitalizes on the companies' respective strengths and supports XCF's consistent and growing commercial operations.

Management believes the October closings of the DevvStream and Southern Energy Renewables mergers extend XCF's technical capabilities and technology pathways to include potential future clean fuel technologies with lower- cost feedstocks and further reduced emissions and could afford vertical integration through in-house environmental asset monetization expertise to control more of the company's revenue chain. These transactions closed after September 30 and are not reflected in the third-quarter or nine-month operating results.

The proposed Paramount acquisition is an important additional component of XCF's growth strategy, potentially adding annual capacity of up to ~50 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha. Its location near Los Angeles International Airport and existing refining, blending, storage, rail and truck-loading capabilities, together with interests in more than 65 miles of pipeline infrastructure, supports a larger West Coast clean fuels business. Following an anticipated 9 to 12-month restart period, preliminary annual targets are ~$600 million in gross product revenue and ~$40 million in Adj. EBITDA. The Company signed a definitive agreement in October to acquire the facility, subject to customary closing conditions, transaction requirements, financing requirements, and expects the acquisition to close before the end of 2026.

XCF Growth Strategy and Near-Term Priorities

XCF's ongoing growth strategy has three pillars: i) development of additional New Rise Reno-scale clean fuel facilities, ii) licensing and joint ventures through our New Rise Blueprint program, and ii) opportunistic accretive acquisitions.

Development. The Company continues to evaluate additional development opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina, Louisiana, Florida and in several other locations. XCF believes that it can successfully develop similarly sized facilities to New Rise Reno across the US, producing up to ~40 million gallons of clean fuel annually, utilizing domestic agricultural waste products and supporting US farmers. XCF expects that each of these facilities will involve ~$300 to $400 million in capital investment, generate ~$65 to $70 million in annual EBITDA under typical market conditions and require 2-3 years to begin operation.

The Company continues to evaluate additional development opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina, Louisiana, Florida and in several other locations. XCF believes that it can successfully develop similarly sized facilities to New Rise Reno across the US, producing up to ~40 million gallons of clean fuel annually, utilizing domestic agricultural waste products and supporting US farmers. XCF expects that each of these facilities will involve ~$300 to $400 million in capital investment, generate ~$65 to $70 million in annual EBITDA under typical market conditions and require 2-3 years to begin operation. New Rise Blueprint. Additionally, through its capital-light New Rise Blueprint licensing model, XCF provides the proven design, operating know-how and technical support behind New Rise Reno to project developers that fund, build and operate facilities in their own markets. XCF expects to participate in these blueprint licensing projects through fees for its services and ongoing technical support as well as through project equity ownership and commercial relationships. Under its first blueprint licensing agreement with Continual Renewable Ventures, XCF is supporting the development of 4 proposed facilities in Australia and New Zealand, will be a joint-venture equity partner in the projects and will work closely with CRV and our manufacturing, technology, financing and commercial partners to advance the technical, operational and financial success of the ventures.

Additionally, through its capital-light New Rise Blueprint licensing model, XCF provides the proven design, operating know-how and technical support behind New Rise Reno to project developers that fund, build and operate facilities in their own markets. XCF expects to participate in these blueprint licensing projects through fees for its services and ongoing technical support as well as through project equity ownership and commercial relationships. Under its first blueprint licensing agreement with Continual Renewable Ventures, XCF is supporting the development of 4 proposed facilities in Australia and New Zealand, will be a joint-venture equity partner in the projects and will work closely with CRV and our manufacturing, technology, financing and commercial partners to advance the technical, operational and financial success of the ventures. Accretive Acquisitions. XCF intends to continue to opportunistically pursue accretive acquisitions that could increase production capacity, expand capabilities and / or afford additional vertical integration.

XCF is affirming its 2027 outlook of $650 to $700 million in gross product revenue and $70 to $75 million in Adj. EBITDA (excluding any financial impact of the proposed Paramount acquisition). Achieving this outlook will require continued operating accomplishment and appropriate financing to execute the Company's plans. Management's priorities are to sustain Reno's progress, integrate Southern Energy and DevvStream, advance the Paramount acquisition, strengthen XCF's financial position through additional capitalization and disciplined management of its obligations, and to execute on its growth strategy. XCF will continue to update shareholders through public announcements and regular reporting as its near terms performances develops and its growth initiatives progress.

About XCF Global

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is a U.S.-based renewable energy company focused on fueling the future by accelerating the production and deployment of cleaner fuels utilizing agricultural and other waste products. Following its recent combinations with Southern Energy Renewables and DevvStream, XCF is building a vertically integrated platform across the clean fuel sector, employing today's commercially scalable technologies, future lower cost-reduced carbon technologies and environmental asset management and monetization. The Company's flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, produces renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable Naptha, and has a permitted nameplate production capacity of up to 40 million gallons per year. XCF is also seeking to complete the acquisition of the recently announced Paramount, a California renewable fuel production facility as well as advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, Louisiana and elsewhere, and build relationships across the energy and transportation sectors that it believes could support the scaling of clean fuel production. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the symbol SAFX. For more information, visit www.xcf.global.

Contact

XCF Global Corporate Communications

media@xcf.global

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions & Reconciliations

This earnings release contains non-GAAP (accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America) financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G and indicated by a footnote in the text of this release. Namely, this earnings release refers to Adj. EBITDA. The Definition for the Adj. EBITDA is provided above. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are a useful supplemental measure of operating performance because they eliminate the effects of financing and capital structure, tax jurisdictions, and non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses. However, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income (loss) or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Because not all companies use identical definitions or calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. In reliance upon Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because of the unreasonable effort associated with providing such reconciliations due to the variability in the occurrence and the amounts of certain components of GAAP and non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination with DevvStream Corp. and Southern Energy Renewables Inc. completed in October 2026 (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been and in the future may be instituted against XCF, DevvStream, Southern and other XCF subsidiaries; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise, Southern Energy and DevvStream and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to continue producing renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption as the Company advances its planned transition toward SAF production; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, including the dilution resulting from the issuance of shares in the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) LOIs and MOUs may not advance to definitive agreements or commercial deployment; (22) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; (23) XCF Global's ability to successfully consummate the Paramount acquisition and satisfy the various closing, transaction and financing requirements, (23) XCF Global's ability to successfully integrate and operate the assets proposed to be acquired from Paramount, and (24) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, as amended by its Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2026, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

[1] Adj. EBITDA for the third quarter and for August / September combined is equal to loss from operations plus depreciation for the period and is adjusted to exclude $3.6m of transaction-related professional fees that are included in loss from operations for the period.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/xcf-global-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-affirms-2027-outlook-1251623