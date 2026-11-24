Reno production growth and 127% increase in third-quarter revenue support continued focus on commercial execution and expansion

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / XCF Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFX) ("XCF" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, today outlined its continued focus on growing renewable fuel production, strengthening commercial performance and advancing its expansion strategy as it prepares for a planned transition to over-the-counter trading. On November 18, 2026, the Company received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") determining to delist XCF's Class A common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

"We are building on tangible progress at Reno, where production increased each month during the third quarter and revenue grew 127% year over year," said Chris Cooper, XCF Global Chief Executive Officer. "With Southern Energy and DevvStream Corp. now part of XCF and a definitive agreement signed for the proposed Paramount acquisition, we have expanded our capabilities and established opportunities for future growth. Our priority is to convert that progress into consistent production, stronger customer relationships and improved cash generation. We remain confident in the opportunity to build a significant domestic renewable fuels business that supports American agriculture and energy security, and we are committed to earning shareholder confidence through execution and results."

XCF's operating progress provides a foundation for its next phase of development. Following the July restart at New Rise Renewables Reno, monthly renewable diesel production increased from approximately 0.55 million gallons in July to 1.01 million gallons in August and 1.35 million gallons in September. Commercial shipments increased 15.5% from August to September to 1.46 million gallons, and third-quarter 2026 revenue increased 127% year over year to $21.7 million.

In October, XCF completed its business combination with Southern Energy Renewables Inc. and DevvStream Corp., broadening its renewable fuel technology capabilities and adding expertise in environmental asset management and monetization. The Company also signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Paramount, California renewable fuel refinery. The proposed acquisition remains subject to closing conditions, financing and other requirements.

Building on these developments, XCF is focused on improving production consistency and commercial performance at Reno, advancing planning for Paramount and evaluating additional renewable fuel development opportunities. The Company's strategy centers on expanding U.S. renewable fuel production, creating additional markets for domestic agricultural feedstocks and building long-term shareholder value.

On November 16, 2026, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. XCF intends to continue providing shareholders with updates on its financial performance, operating progress and strategic initiatives through SEC filings and public announcements.

The Staff's determination was triggered by the Company's Class A common stock having a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days, from November 4, 2026, through November 17, 2026. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii), if a company's security has a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days during a compliance period for the minimum bid price requirement, the Staff is required to issue a delisting determination, regardless of any time remaining in that compliance period.

At the time of the determination, XCF was in a compliance period under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). As previously disclosed, Nasdaq notified the Company on December 9, 2025, that its Class A common stock had closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. The Company received an initial 180-calendar-day compliance period through June 8, 2026, and, on June 9, 2026, an additional 180-calendar-day period through December 7, 2026. The Company has not regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

According to the notice, trading in the Company's Class A common stock on Nasdaq will be suspended at the opening of business on November 25, 2026. Nasdaq will file a Form 25-NSE with the Securities and Exchange Commission to remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq.

Under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series, the Company may request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel to appeal the Staff's determination by 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 25, 2026. A timely hearing request would not stay the suspension of trading in the Company's Class A common stock. The Company does not intend to request a hearing.

Following the delisting from Nasdaq, it is expected that Company's common stock will initially trade on the Pink Limited Market operated by OTC Market, under the same trading symbol "SAFX". However, the Company is working to facilitate quotation of its common stock on the over-the-counter market following the Nasdaq suspension and intends to pursue the highest OTC market tier for which it qualifies, which we expect will be OTCID. The timing of OTC quotation, applicable market tier and trading symbol will be announced when confirmed. There can be no assurance regarding the timing or availability of OTC quotation or qualification for any particular market tier.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is a U.S.-based renewable energy company focused on fueling the future by accelerating the production and deployment of cleaner fuels utilizing agricultural and other waste products. Following its recent combinations with Southern Energy Renewables and DevvStream Corp., XCF is building a vertically integrated platform across the clean fuel sector, employing today's commercially scalable technologies, future lower cost-reduced carbon technologies and environmental asset management and monetization. The Company's flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, produces renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable Naptha, and has a permitted nameplate production capacity of up to 40 million gallons per year. XCF is also seeking to complete the acquisition of the recently announced Paramount, a California renewable fuel production facility as well as advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, Louisiana and elsewhere, and build relationships across the energy and transportation sectors that it believes could support the scaling of clean fuel production. For more information, visit www.xcf.global.

Media Contact:

XCF Global Corporate Communications

media@xcf.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination with DevvStream Corp. and Southern Energy Renewables Inc. completed in October 2026 (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise, Southern Energy and DevvStream Corp. and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to continue producing renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption as the Company advances its planned transition toward SAF production; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, including the dilution resulting from the issuance of shares in the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) LOIs and MOUs may not advance to definitive agreements or commercial deployment; (22) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (23) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, as amended by its Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2026, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE: XCF Global, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/xcf-global-advances-renewable-fuels-growth-strategy-and-plans-otc-transition-follo-1256086