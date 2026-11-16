To read the full letter please go to Protect Daou's Shareholders Asset Value Investors

UK-based value investor Asset Value Investors ("AVI"), which manages approximately 2.2% of the outstanding shares in Daou Technology Inc. ("Daou Technology" or the "Company"), has issued an open letter opposing the Company's proposed investment in JoongAng Ilbo, citing concerns over potential shareholder capital destruction.

AVI first raised its concerns privately with Daou Technology's Board on 21 October. However, AVI believes the Company's response, received on 30 October, failed to address the substance of those concerns.

A consortium has entered into a conditional KRW520 billion new share subscription agreement with JoongAng Ilbo, including a KRW190 billion commitment from Daou Technology. Given JoongAng Ilbo's weak earnings and deteriorating financial position, AVI has called on Daou Technology to disclose the valuation methodology and assumptions supporting the investment, including the implied post-money equity valuation, expected return on capital, hurdle rate and payback period. AVI has also requested an explanation as to why the consortium's KRW520 billion subscription significantly exceeds reported rival bids of KRW300-400 billion.

AVI's opposition centres on four concerns: the high price being paid despite uncertain liabilities; the lack of a clear strategic rationale for Daou Technology; the risk of further widening of the Company's share price discount; and the availability of a potentially more attractive use of capital through repurchasing Daou Technology's own shares.

As at 30 October, Daou Technology's shares traded at a 62% discount to AVI's estimate of net asset value. AVI believes this reflects investor concerns over capital allocation and the complexity of the Company's intermediate holding-company structure rather than the quality of its underlying assets. It argues that jointly controlling a loss-making newspaper with uncertain future funding requirements risks adding further complexity and widening this discount.

AVI has therefore called on Daou Technology to provide greater transparency across three areas: valuation, financial and legal due diligence, and the independent directors' assessment of the transaction.

AVI has also requested the establishment of a special committee comprising independent directors, supported by conflict-free external advisers, to reassess the transaction. The committee would consider the legitimacy of the transaction's purpose, fairness of its terms and appropriateness of the decision-making process and review all material decisions relating to the transaction through closing.

To read AVI's full open letter, visit Protect Daou's Shareholders Asset Value Investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116035760/en/

Contacts:

kimmberly.lau@assetvalueinvestors.com