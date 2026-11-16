Rescue Intellitech Expands Professional Decontamination Portfolio for Fire Departments with DeconWasher Pro S

Swedish-engineered system gives departments greater flexibility for new construction, existing facilities and retro-fitted stations

MANASSAS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Rescue Intellitech is expanding professional hard-goods decontamination options for fire departments with the DeconWasher Pro S, a compact system designed to deliver professional decontamination capabilities in a wider range of fire station environments.

With occupational cancer accounting for almost 80% of firefighter deaths, according to the International Association of Firefighters, reducing exposure to carcinogenic contaminants is a critical part of firefighter safety. The DeconWasher Pro S gives more departments the ability to incorporate professional decontamination into new station construction, existing facilities and station retrofits.

The DeconWasher Pro S provides the proven cleaning performance associated with Rescue Intellitech's larger Solo Rescue platform in a more compact configuration. The system can clean six SCBAs per hour and combines single-phase electrical requirements, an integrated drain pump, intuitive operation and flexible installation.

For departments requiring greater cleaning capacity, Solo Rescue cleans up to 14 SCBAs per hour and offers both single-phase and three-phase power options. Together, the two systems give fire departments greater flexibility to select a decontamination solution based on facility configuration, available space, operational requirements and cleaning capacity.

"Not every fire department has the same facility, the same space or the same operational requirements," said Mickey Edwards, Vice President of Sales, Rescue Intellitech North America. "The DeconWasher Pro S gives departments another professional option, particularly where space, utilities or the existing station configuration requires different operational needs."

The DeconWasher Pro S can be paired with DeconFilter, a multi-stage wastewater filtration system incorporating lint, particle and activated-carbon filtration to capture contaminants before wastewater enters the drain system.

Both Rescue Intellitech decontamination solutions are designed to give fire departments greater flexibility when planning professional hard-goods decontamination, whether incorporating the equipment into a new station or retrofitting an existing facility. Considerations can include available floor space, cleaning capacity, electrical service, water supply and drainage, decontamination-room location, equipment loading and ergonomics, wastewater filtration and future facility requirements.

The DeconWasher Pro S is backed by a two-year limited warranty, with an available five-year extended warranty when preventive maintenance is performed every 20 months. Designed to support NFPA 1850 recommendations, the system can be configured to operate within recommended temperature ranges and is compatible with detergents that meet NFPA pH guidance, including Puro C87 - PPE Decon Detergent.

"Effective decontamination shouldn't depend on how much space a department has," Edwards said. "The DeconWasher Pro S gives more departments the opportunity to make professional decontamination part of their standard operating practices. Clean gear should be the new badge of honor among firefighters."

Rescue Intellitech brings more than a decade of research, development and manufacturing expertise in professional decontamination technology for the fire service, with more than 800 systems in use across North America and more than 1,200 worldwide, helping protect more than 120,000 firefighters. To learn more about the DeconWasher Pro S and Rescue Intellitech's professional decontamination solutions, visit rescueintellitech.com.

About Rescue Intellitech

Rescue Intellitech, part of the Sandberg Development Group, provides advanced solutions for decontaminating personal protective equipment. Its innovative products, including the Solo Rescue decon washer, help fire departments reduce cancer risks, protect their teams, and enhance operational readiness. Guided by the motto "Clean gear saves lives", Rescue Intellitech also serves various industries committed to work safety. The group includes other visionary companies such as AIMPOINT, GAIM, Nordisk Clean Solutions, and Camurus.

Company Contact

Kristi Elrod Rescue Intellitech

571.650.2503

KElrod@rescueintellitech.com

Media Contact

Adam Handelsman

adam@specopscomm.com

(512) 363-0594

SOURCE: Rescue Intellitech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/rescue-intellitech-expands-professional-decontamination-portfolio-for-fire-departments-wi-1251101