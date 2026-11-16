Westell Technologies, Inc. Announces Its Commencing a Tender Offer

AURORA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Westell Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:WSTL) (the "Company" or "Westell") today announced its intention to commence a tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase for cash up to 1,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a purchase price of $6.50 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, for an aggregate purchase price of up to $9,750,000. The Company intends to distribute the Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal for the Offer to stockholders today, November 16, 2026.

The Company intends to commence the Offer today. The Offer, proration period, and withdrawal rights are scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, December 18, 2026, unless the Offer is extended (the "Expiration Time"). Stockholders must validly tender and not validly withdraw their shares of Class A Common Stock before the Expiration Time to be eligible to participate in the tender offer. Tendered shares of Class A Common Stock may be withdrawn only before the Expiration Time. The Offer is only for shares of Class A Common Stock. Shares of Class B Common Stock may not be tendered in the Offer. "While participation in this tender offer is optional for stockholders, we believe that this tender offer represents an opportunity for stockholders to receive liquidity for some or all of their shares at a premium of approximately 10% over the November 12 closing price," said Kirk R. Brannock, the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

Purpose of the Offer; No Recommendation

After evaluating various alternatives, expected capital requirements and legal restrictions, the Company believes the Offer represents an attractive opportunity to return capital to stockholders who elect to tender their shares, subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer. Additionally, stockholders who do not participate in the Offer will experience an automatic increase in their relative percentage interest in the Company following completion of the Offer.

Neither the Company nor any member of its Board of Directors, nor the Information Agent or Depositary, makes any recommendation to any stockholder as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering any shares. Stockholders should carefully evaluate all information in the Offer and related materials and are urged to consult with their own financial and tax advisors.

Funding

The Company intends to pay for the purchase of tendered shares, including related fees and expenses, with cash on hand. The Offer will not be subject to a financing condition.

Tender Offer Materials; Where to Get Information

The tender offer described in this press release has not yet commenced. This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. The solicitation of offers to purchase shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock will be made only pursuant to the tender offer documents, including an Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal, which the Company intends to distribute to stockholders today, November 16, 2026.

THE COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFER TO PURCHASE AND THE LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE OR PROVIDED BY THE COMPANY TO THE COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS IN CONNECTION WITH THE OFFER WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE SUCH DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFER.

Once the tender offer is commenced, copies of the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal and, if applicable, any other documents incorporated by reference or provided by the Company to its stockholders in connection with the Offer will be distributed by the Company to the Company's stockholders at no expense to them.

Questions and requests for assistance or additional copies of the Offer materials may be directed to the Information Agent for the Offer: Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, LLC, 51 Mercedes Way, Attn: BCIS IWS, Edgewood, NY 11717, (855) 793-5068, Email: shareholder@broadridge.com.

About Westell

Westell is a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions focused on expanding reliable communication networks through collaborative innovation. The Company's portfolio of products and solutions enables service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high-quality, reliable systems. For more information, please visit www.westell.com.

Westell Technologies, Inc. trades on the OTC Markets OTCID Basic Market under the symbol WSTL. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained herein that are not historical facts or that contain the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "plan," "should," or derivatives thereof and other words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, product demand and market acceptance risks, customer spending patterns, need for financing and capital, economic weakness in the United States economy and telecommunications market, the effect of international economic conditions and trade, legal, social and economic risks (such as import, licensing, tariff and trade restrictions), the impact of competitive products or technologies, competitive pricing pressures, customer product selection decisions, product cost increases, component supply shortages, new product development, excess and obsolete inventory, commercialization and technological delays or difficulties (including delays or difficulties in developing, producing, testing and selling new products and technologies), the ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate acquisitions, the effects of the Company's accounting policies, retention of key personnel, and the effects and consequences of pandemics. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

X (Twitter): @Westell_Tech

Westell Contact:

Tim Duitsman

President and Chief Executive Officer, Westell Technologies, Inc.

630-375-4373

tduitsman@westell.com

SOURCE: Westell Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/westell-technologies-inc.-announces-its-commencing-a-tender-offer-1251333