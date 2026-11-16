S8 Global Fintech Regtech Fund: ValorPay UAB Goes Live on T2, the Eurosystem's Real-Time Settlement System

Lithuanian payment institution now settles high-value euro payments directly in central bank money, with connectivity via Nexi

VILNIUS, LT / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / ValorPay UAB ("ValorPay"), a payment institution licensed by the Bank of Lithuania, today went live as a direct participant in T2, the Eurosystem's real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system for high-value euro payments.

Go-live follows the entry into force on 4 November 2026 of ValorPay's TARGET-LT participation agreement with the Bank of Lithuania, and Nexi's release of ValorPay's live application-to-application (A2A) connection to the Eurosystem Single Market Infrastructure Gateway (ESMIG). Nexi is ValorPay's Network Service Provider. ValorPay first announced its plans in July 2026, after receiving the necessary regulatory approval from the Bank of Lithuania.

As a direct participant, ValorPay now settles euro payments in central bank money. This reduces its reliance on correspondent and sponsor banks, lowers settlement risk, and gives customers greater speed, transparency and control over cost. T2 complements ValorPay's existing in-house integration for SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) and SEPA Credit Transfer (SCT).

"Going live on T2 is a defining milestone for ValorPay," said Sarah Dees, Chief Executive Officer of ValorPay. "Settling high-value euro payments directly in central bank money, through our connectivity via Nexi, means faster, safer and more transparent payments for our clients. We thank the Bank of Lithuania and Nexi for their support in getting us to production."

About ValorPay

ValorPay UAB is a payment institution licensed by the Bank of Lithuania, delivering fast, secure and transparent euro payment services. It sits within the same structure as My EU Pay Ltd and Cublox Ltd, both UK-based regulated payment service providers. ValorPay UAB is wholly owned by S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund (Luxembourg).

About S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund

S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund is a Luxembourg-domiciled investment fund focused on the fintech and regtech sectors. It is the sole shareholder of ValorPay UAB and the issuer of this release.

Media contact

Sarah Dees, CEO - support@valorpay.com

SOURCE: S8 Global Fintech Regtech Fund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/valorpay-uab-goes-live-on-t2-the-eurosystems-real-time-settlement-sy-1251654