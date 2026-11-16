Elevate has grown its technician network by approximately 20%, adding 25 skilled technicians across five provinces since May, while pursuing additional equipment service and distribution opportunities nationally

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Elevate Service Group Inc. (TSXV: SERV) (OTCQB: ESVCF) (FSE: Y19) ("Elevate" or the "Company") announced today that its internal technician base has surpassed 150. The Company has hired 25 technicians across five provinces since May 2026, representing growth of approximately 20%, and is pursuing multiple opportunities to expand its foodservice equipment parts, service and product distribution offerings to major customers nationally.

Technician Hiring

Elevate has hired 25 technicians across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan since May 2026, surpassing 150 internal technicians across the Company's national network. The new hires cover equipment service, plumbing, electrical and general maintenance capabilities. The expanded technician network increases Elevate's ability to internalize subcontracted work and pursue new customer opportunities, while supporting faster response times, improved customer service and higher margins as technician utilization increases.

Service Expansion

Elevate is in active discussions with multiple equipment providers and customer partnerships to expand its restaurant equipment service and parts offerings nationally and regionally. These initiatives are intended to leverage Elevate's growing technician network, operating platform, and customer care team to support additional equipment lines and provide a broader range of services to existing customers. The Company anticipates announcing finalized service agreements in the coming months, ahead of operational deployment in early 2027.

Product Line Expansion

Through its operating subsidiary, TFI Food Equipment Solutions, Elevate is a leading supplier of foodservice equipment, with exclusive regional distribution agreements covering products from Taylor Company, Henny Penny and Franke Coffee Systems. TFI sells equipment that restaurants rely on daily, including ice cream and frozen beverage machines, grills, fryers, ovens and coffee machines. Elevate is in discussions for new and expanded equipment line distribution agreements including new product categories such as ice machines and beverage dispensers. Expanding its equipment portfolio would allow TFI to offer customers a broader range of products while creating additional opportunities for installation, preventative maintenance, repair services and recurring aftermarket parts sales across Elevate's national service network.

"We have grown our technician network by 20% since May, strengthening our ability to service customers directly and capture more work within our existing network," said Paul Bissett, CEO of Elevate. "Our expanding technician base, combined with TFI's equipment relationships and distribution capabilities, creates significant opportunities to broaden our service offering. By providing more products and services at each customer location, we can deepen customer relationships, improve operating efficiencies and drive organic growth across the platform."

About Elevate Service Group Inc.

Elevate is a national facilities management and essential commercial services platform focused on consolidating and modernizing this fragmented sector. Through its operating companies, Elevate brings over 20 years of experience as a trusted partner to national, blue-chip customers. Elevate's strategy is to integrate a portfolio of profitable operating businesses across a scalable, national platform supported by shared infrastructure, technology, and operational best practices. This approach drives efficiencies, expands service offerings, and enhances customer outcomes while extending Elevate's geographic reach. Elevate trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "SERV", on the OTCQB under the symbol "ESVCF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "Y19".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses technician hiring and retention, the proposed distribution agreements, the timing of finalizing such agreements and of operational deployment in early 2027, technician utilization levels, the Company's ability to internalize work that is currently subcontracted, the proposed expansion of foodservice equipment parts and services, future growth and margins, and other predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that the Company will finalize new distribution and service arrangements on acceptable terms and within anticipated timelines, ... that technician utilization will increase as additional work is internalized, and that demand for the Company's products and services will remain consistent with current expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include the risk that the proposed distribution or service arrangements may be delayed or may never be finalized. They also include the Company's dependence on a limited number of suppliers, potential amendments to or termination of distribution or service arrangements, competition for skilled trades and difficulty hiring or retaining technicians, changes in customer demand for foodservice equipment and facility services, and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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