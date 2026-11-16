A trusted Niagara name since 1967, now with the support to serve more homes across the region.

St. Catharines, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Go Lime Inc. ("Go Lime"), a Canadian home and commercial services company, today announced that it has acquired MacKay Heating & Cooling ("MacKay"), a St. Catharines-based residential heating and cooling company that has served homeowners across the Niagara Region since 1967. MacKay is Go Lime's sixth acquisition of 2026.

For MacKay's customers, nothing changes. The MacKay name, the team, the phone number and 24/7 emergency service all stay the same. Existing warranties and maintenance plans will continue to be honoured on the same terms.

What changes is the support behind them.

With Go Lime's backing, MacKay will invest in training and apprenticeships and add technicians and trucks, so it can respond faster to homeowners in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Welland, Grimsby and communities across the region.

For nearly 60 years, MacKay has kept Niagara homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer, from furnace and air conditioning repairs to heat pumps, boilers, water heaters and ductless mini-splits. Many homeowners have relied on MacKay for years, including through the region's recent flooding and recommend it to their neighbours because the team shows up on time, does clean work and charges a fair price. That reputation shows, with a 4.8-star rating across more than 400 Google reviews.

Chris and Maureen McDowell will remain with the business to support a smooth transition.

Zack Blom, Regional Operations Manager, will continue to lead MacKay and will help build Go Lime's presence across the Niagara Region.

"Maureen and I have always treated our customers like neighbours," said Chris McDowell, Owner of MacKay Heating & Cooling. "When we thought about the future, we wanted a partner who would keep the MacKay name meaning exactly what it has always meant. Go Lime gives our team the support to add more technicians and trucks, so customers across the region keep getting the same great service they are used to from us."

"We want to thank Chris and Maureen for trusting us with what they and their team have built," said Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO of Go Lime. "You don't earn nearly six decades of loyalty in one community by accident and our job is to give them the support to keep doing what they do best."

We already serve a large customer base in Niagara, and MacKay gives us a local team to serve it even better," said Cameron Priske, Senior Vice President, Technical Field & Operations, Go Lime. "With Zack leading the team, we have the local leadership to build out across the region while keeping the same great service MacKay customers have counted on for years. We are here to support this team and help it grow, not change who they are."

"Niagara homeowners deserve a heating and cooling company they can count on for the long haul," said Zack Blom. "MacKay has been that company for nearly 60 years. With Go Lime behind us, I'm excited to build on that foundation and bring our service to even more families across the region."

The acquisition follows Go Lime's recent 2026 additions of Comfort Zone Heating & Air Conditioning, Services Plus, A Plus Heating & Air Conditioning, Kore HVAC Services and Select Plumbing & Heating and extends its regional hub approach into the Niagara Region.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About MacKay Heating & Cooling

Founded in 1967, MacKay Heating & Cooling is a St. Catharines-based heating and cooling company serving homeowners across the Niagara Region. Its certified, insured and bonded technicians install and repair furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, boilers, water heaters and ductless mini-splits, and provide indoor air quality services and 24/7 emergency service. Learn more at www.mackayheating.ca.

About Go Lime Inc.

Go Lime Inc. is a leading Canadian home and commercial services company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, serving more than 100,000 customers across Canada with a team of more than 225 employees. Built on an 'Employees First' culture, Go Lime operates through a network of retail partnerships, direct channels and local brands including Comfort Zone, Services Plus, A Plus, Kore, Select and MacKay. Learn more at www.golime.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323998