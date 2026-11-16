Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Rotman Net Impact is excited to announce its participation in Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, Rotman Net Impact will host From Lab To Market: Can Canada Scale Cleantech? which aims to Canada has world-class cleantech research, but too many promising technologies stall before they reach commercial scale. This panel, co-hosted by Rotman Net Impact and REVCA, asks who should carry the risk of scaling cleantech in Canada. Panelists:- Nelson Switzer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Climate Innovation Capital- Wendy Potomski, Executive Director, Global Climate Finance Accelerator- Nicole Leite, Principal, Climate Tech Fund, BDC Capital- Christine Gabardo, Co-Founder and CTO, CERT Systems.

From Lab To Market: Can Canada Scale Cleantech? is taking place during CCWX 2026 which runs from November 23 to November 29th.

Event details:

Date: November 26, 2026

November 26, 2026 Time: 5:00 PM EST

5:00 PM EST Format/Location: In-Person / Career Centre Room (2nd floor, above the Fleck Atrium), Rotman School of Management, 105 St. George Street, Toronto, Ontario

To learn more about From Lab To Market: Can Canada Scale Cleantech?, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About Rotman Net Impact

Rotman Net Impact (RNI) is a student-led club at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. It connects MBA students with leaders in sustainability, climate finance and social impact. Through panels, case competitions and site visits, RNI helps the next generation of business leaders build careers that create environmental and social value.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organized by Toronto Stock Exchange in partnership with Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and Responsible Investment Association (RIA), CCWX offers a platform for accessible, action-oriented events that accelerate progress and champion change.

CCWX 2026 will take place from November 23 to November 29, 2026, featuring a variety of events hosted by organizations nationwide. To learn more about CCWX 2026 and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.