PV and battery energy storage could reduce total global electricity system costs by up to 40% in the 2030s, according to a new study by the Schneider Electric Research Institute (SERI). The potential savings depend on lower installation costs for the technologies and simultaneous growth in electricity demand. The report, "System Costs of Electricity: A New Baseline for the 21st Century Economy," evaluates 40,500 scenarios involving different combinations of solar generation, battery systems and grid infrastructure. It uses a total system cost model to assess whether large-scale adoption of distributed ...

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