A proposed PHP 93.69 billion ($1.46 billion) solar cell factory north of Manila has topped investment approvals at the Philippines' Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) in the first nine months of 2026. The state agency, which redevelops former US military bases, said the facility is planned for the Filinvest Innovation Park in New Clark City, a government-backed development in Tarlac province, the Philippines. The BCDA did not name the investor behind the facility or disclose its capacity, cell technology or construction timeline. The project accounted for almost two-thirds of the ...

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