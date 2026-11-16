The Danish government has reached an agreement with political parties Enhedslisten and Alternativet to extend the country's heat pump subsidy scheme, known as Varmepumpepuljen, through 2027. The program is designed to accelerate the transition to renewable heating in residential buildings, particularly in areas without access to district heating. The government allocated DKK 267.5 million ($41.5 million) to the program next year, including administrative costs and associated tax revenue effects. The scheme supports homeowners replacing oil and gas boilers, electric heating systems and biomass ...

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