New brand reflects growing market demand for flexible, scalable lab automation that helps labs start small, scale with confidence, and evolve as scientific priorities change

Peak Analysis and Automation (PAA), a leading provider of laboratory automation solutions, today announced its official rebranding as AventaBio, establishing a new corporate identity that reflects the company's continued evolution to advance automation in the life science industry. AventaBio operates alongside sister company Grenova Robotics, bringing together complementary capabilities in laboratory integration, robotics, and automation technologies to serve the evolving needs of the life sciences market.

Built on decades of automation and integration experience, AventaBio partners with biopharma, clinical, and research organizations to make laboratory automation more accessible, adaptable, and scalable. Its approach enables laboratories to start with immediate operational needs, expand workflows over time, and evolve their automation capabilities as scientific priorities and business demands change.

For many life science organizations, adopting traditional, rigid automation can present significant capital requirements, operational complexity, and limited flexibility. AventaBio addresses these barriers with right-sized, science-led automation that aligns with immediate operational budgets while providing a seamless expansion path for future growth. By combining scientific expertise, intelligent software, advanced robotics, and open integration capabilities, the company's mission is to help laboratories implement automation solutions without committing to legacy infrastructure or unnecessary complexity.

From standalone workcells to connected, multi-instrument integration, AventaBio delivers adaptable automation designed around the realities of modern labs. Its flagship SMARTCART, a mobile automation platform, exemplifies AventaBio's values by streamlining laboratory workflows, reducing manual intervention, and improving operational efficiency without locking labs into predefined ecosystems.

AventaBio's approach is grounded in four core principles:

Science-Led Solutions: Deep scientific expertise and collaborative partnership.

Deep scientific expertise and collaborative partnership. Adaptive Automation: Flexible, modular architecture-anchored by platforms like SMARTCART-that allows laboratories to evolve as their science advances.

Flexible, modular architecture-anchored by platforms like SMARTCART-that allows laboratories to evolve as their science advances. Open Infrastructure: Vendor-agnostic connectivity that seamlessly integrates existing equipment, protecting capital investments, and eliminating proprietary lock-in.

Vendor-agnostic connectivity that seamlessly integrates existing equipment, protecting capital investments, and eliminating proprietary lock-in. Trusted Performance: Automation designed to meet real laboratory demands with certainty.

"Becoming AventaBio reflects our unwavering commitment to helping laboratories with automation on their own terms," said Ted Hull, CEOat AventaBio. "By combining modular automation, open integration, and deep application expertise, AventaBio gives organizations the flexibility to start where they are, scale as they grow, and evolve as their needs change. Our goal is to deliver the capabilities and confidence of enterprise-grade automation with an approach that works for organizations at every stage of growth."

About AventaBio

AventaBio is a leading provider of adaptive laboratory automation for biopharma, clinical, and research organizations at every stage of growth. Through a science-led approach and open, integration-ready infrastructure, AventaBio helps laboratories build new automation solutions, expand existing systems, and adapt to changing scientific priorities. Its flagship SMARTCART mobile automation platform enables modular growth and flexibility, allowing laboratories to evolve their automation capabilities as their needs change. For more information, visit www.aventabio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116172982/en/

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Media Contact:

Jessica Cookmeyer

Marketing Communications Manager

jcookmeyer@grenova.com

(703) 984-9294