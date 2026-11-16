Study of 14,300+ U.S. pharma keywords finds 83.8% of AI Overview citations came from domains ranking in Google's organic top 10, while pharma brands' citation share lagged their share of No. 1 rankings.

performance.io, the leading pharma and healthcare SEO/GEO agency, today announced early findings from a joint research study with Semrush, an Adobe company and leading brand visibility platform. The study examines how organic search rankings are closely associated with visibility in Google's AI Overviews across the pharmaceutical searches studied.

When an AI Overview appeared, the domain holding the No. 1 organic position was cited 68.8% of the time. Yet pharma brand sites accounted for 9.2% of No. 1 organic rankings and just 4.2% of AI Overview citations across the sample, the largest proportional drop among the domain types tracked.

Previewed at the Semrush Spotlight 2026 conference, the exploratory research combines performance.io's pharma industry expertise with Semrush's search intelligence and Position Tracking data. The study analysed 689,100 keyword snapshots across 48 months, from August 2022 to July 2026, covering branded and non-branded U.S. desktop searches in five therapeutic areas: Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, non-small-cell lung cancer, plaque psoriasis and respiratory syncytial virus.

Across the sample, higher organic positions were associated with a greater likelihood of an AI Overview citation, and that likelihood fell steadily with each position down the page.

Key findings

Ranking well still matters in AI search. The higher a domain ranked organically, the more likely it was to be cited in an AI Overview. Between September 2024 and July 2026, the No. 1 domain was cited in 68.8% of snapshots containing an AI Overview, while top-10 domains accounted for 83.8% of all citations.

When an AI Overview appears, it usually gets the first word. In 98.6% of cases, it appeared ahead of every other search results feature, putting the AI-generated answer at the front of the user's search experience.

For pharma brands, strong rankings don't always translate into AI visibility. Across the sampled queries, pharma brands held 9.2% of No. 1 organic rankings but received just 4.2% of AI Overview citations. However, this picture changed significantly when the analysis focused on brand-owned keywords, highlighting the importance of looking beyond industry-wide averages.

"As agentic search evolves, we're observing that SEO plays a critical role in how pharma brands are being cited and chosen in AI Search," said Matt Lowe, CEO of performance-io. "In our sample, No. 1 ranking came with an AI Overview citation almost seven times in 10. The teams that keep investing in the fundamentals, earning both rank and citations, are the ones that will move through this transition intact."

Semrush data suggest pharma marketers should track AI Overview citations alongside organic rankings and traffic to understand how their brands appear in search. A top ranking remains a valuable signal of visibility, but it does not guarantee inclusion in an AI-generated answer.

"Working with our agency partners allows us to see what's changing in search before it shows up in industry reports," said David Power, Global Head of Partnerships at Semrush. "The team at performance.io brought deep pharma expertise to Semrush data, and the result gives pharma marketers evidence to plan with."

The white paper is available at performance-io.com/rank-still-wins-ai-overviews-pharma. The full report explores healthcare professional versus patient search behaviour, buying-signal queries and findings from five brand case studies.

About the research

The study is observational and based on search results snapshots captured by Semrush. It does not measure clicks or user behavior, and findings apply to the sampled U.S. pharma queries.

About performance-io

performance-io is a specialist SEO and AI search agency helping brands drive online performance in the evolving search landscape. Combining deep SEO expertise with Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), content marketing, and data-driven analytics, they help 15 of the world's top 20 pharma and biotech companies increase visibility across traditional search engines such as Google, LLMs such as ChatGPT, and AI-powered search.

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