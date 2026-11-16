Indie Studios Receive Funding and Support While Retaining Complete Control of Their Games Vision and Business Strategy

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading game engine, today announced the Unity Fellowship, a new program that invests directly in developers on their road to launch. Unity will select ten indie teams whose games are roughly a year from launch and connect them with the resources, support, and networks they need in the final stretch of development, including a $50,000 USD cash grant, that requires no equity or repayment. Selected studios will decide how and when to use these resources, and will retain complete control over their game vision and business strategy.

"Democratizing game creation has been Unity's mission from day one, and the Unity Fellowship takes it beyond tools," said Adam Smith, SVP of Product, Unity. "We're putting our resources, our time, and our people behind teams with original ideas, in the hope that those ideas become successful, memorable games that reach and resonate with players around the world. We believe this discoverability is critical in an age where there is more content than ever before."

In addition to the $50,000 USD, each selected team will receive:

A dedicated Unity point of contact for development guidance and troubleshooting

Support from experts in development, game design, and promotion

Industry connections, including pitch preparation and publisher introductions

A presence at Unity events

PR and marketing support

Indie studios building with Unity that plan to launch a game within the next twelve months can apply at unity.com/fellowship. Unity will announce the selected studios at GDC in March 2027.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116882760/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

UnityComms@unity3d.com