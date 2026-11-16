Regulatory News:

This replaces the announcement made at 4:35 P.M on 5 October 2026 due to the following corrections: THE CORRECTION CONCERNS THE AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL.

CANCELS AND REPLACES THE ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED ON 5 OCTOBER 2026 AT 4:35 P.M

Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

PIERRE ET VACANCES

Société anonyme with a share capital 4,620,389.67 euros

Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19

316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

Total number of shares and voting rights

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code

and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of actual voting rights

(exercisable at General Meetings) 30 September 2026 462 037 837 462 037 837 461 933 928

(*) Ordinary shares only, i.e. excluding 1,130 preferred shares not admitted to trading.

(**) Excluding treasury shares, which are deprived of voting rights (the 1,130 preferred shares not carrying voting rights and are not being taken into account).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116683008/en/

Contacts:

Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs