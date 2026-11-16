Regulatory News:
This replaces the announcement made at 4:35 P.M on 5 October 2026 due to the following corrections: THE CORRECTION CONCERNS THE AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL.
CANCELS AND REPLACES THE ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED ON 5 OCTOBER 2026 AT 4:35 P.M
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme with a share capital 4,620,389.67 euros
Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris
Total number of shares and voting rights
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code
and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Date
Number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of actual voting rights
30 September 2026
462 037 837
462 037 837
461 933 928
(*) Ordinary shares only, i.e. excluding 1,130 preferred shares not admitted to trading.
(**) Excluding treasury shares, which are deprived of voting rights (the 1,130 preferred shares not carrying voting rights and are not being taken into account).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116683008/en/
Contacts:
Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs