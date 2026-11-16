Tribe Network graduate and CDL-Atlantic venture builds on its work vetting edtech apps for Ontario school boards

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Canadian edtech cybersecurity company shuriii, a current venture in Creative Destruction Lab's CDL-Atlantic program at Dalhousie University, announced today that it is bringing its vendor credentialing platform to Nova Scotia's public schools. The platform builds on each regional centre's existing vetting and approval process, helping the province's regional centres for education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) move from security questionnaires to evidence-based vetting. Rather than relying on vendor attestations alone, it continuously monitors every third-party application in use for risk, compliance, data security, and data sovereignty, validating vendors' self-reported claims against how each app actually behaves, from approval onward.

Nova Scotia schools rely on a growing number of outside apps for teaching, communication, operations, and administration. Each one handles student, family, or staff information and must meet provincial security and privacy standards. With shuriii, that vetting comes off regional IT teams' plates. Vendors must meet security and data-handling requirements before they reach a regional centre, then are monitored around the clock for vulnerabilities and changes in how they handle data. That gives regional centres a clear, documented record of their security posture across every app they use.



"Nova Scotia believed in us early, and we're excited to give back to the province's schools," said Curtis Carmichael, CEO of shuriii. "School technology teams are stretched thin. Every regional centre wants to say with confidence that the apps in its classrooms are secure. We'll help them get there and stay there, without becoming another cost in an already too-tight budget."

Halifax has been central to shuriii's growth. The company is a graduate of the Accelerate Tech program at Tribe Network, the Halifax-based entrepreneurship and innovation hub that helps founders start, build and scale high-growth businesses. Tribe was the launch pad for shuriii's place in CDL-Atlantic's Prime Stream.

The platform is already in use in Ontario, where shuriii delivers continuous third-party risk management to K-12 public school boards, working with small, medium and large boards in rural and urban communities. Because vetting is shared on one platform, regional centres can rely on reviews already completed elsewhere instead of repeating the same work. In the coming months, shuriii will also begin helping schools measure whether the apps they use are making a difference for staff, students, and families. As a Canadian platform, shuriii also shows where each app stores student and staff data and who can access it. That helps regional centres meet Nova Scotia's Personal Information International Disclosure Protection Act (PIIDPA), which generally requires public bodies and their service providers to keep personal information in Canada.

Many of the vendors shuriii monitors for Ontario school boards also serve Nova Scotia schools. This work has already identified cybersecurity and data privacy gaps among vendors and their fourth-party suppliers, allowing them to be fixed before they result in a breach. Nova Scotia educators and administrators are invited to book a walkthrough to review these findings and how to address them. Regional centres can also encourage the vendors they already work with to start credentialing now, so their apps are vetted and ready for 24/7 monitoring when the Nova Scotia platform launches in 2027. shuriii handles the heavy lifting and tailors the process to each region's needs, so it adds little to no work for regional teams.

To book a walkthrough, contact support@shuriii.com

About the company

Founded in Canada, shuriii is an edtech cybersecurity company providing K-12 public school systems with a continuous third-party risk management platform for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). Through one shared platform, school system leaders, provincial shared-service organizations and ministries of education can see 24/7 whether every tool in use meets recognized cybersecurity and data privacy standards. Next, shuriii is rolling out impact measurement to show whether each tool is improving outcomes for students, staff, and families. Headquartered in Toronto with an office in Kelowna, B.C., shuriii operates across Canada. Learn more at shuriii.com.

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