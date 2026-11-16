DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (SP5G) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 255.4621 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5942144 CODE: SP5G ISIN: LU1950341179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 449826 EQS News ID: 2435864 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 08:05 ET (13:05 GMT)