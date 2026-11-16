New York Stock Exchange: Top Healthcare Innovation Event HLTH USA 2026 Kicks Off: NYSE Content Update

Top Healthcare Innovation Event HLTH USA 2026 Kicks Off: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 16th

HLTH spotlights innovation in healthcare Discussions span AI in healthcare, innovation, and the next generation of payer-provider collaboration. The event will continue through Wednesday at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

NYSX key holding NVIDIA to report earning As of Friday, Nov. 13, chipmaker NVIDIA, with a weight of 9.1%, was the third largest holding in the Global X NYSE 100 ETF (NYSX). NVIDIA, a $3.8 trillion dollar company, is set to report after market close on Tuesday. NYSX invests in U.S.-listed technology and tech-enabled growth companies.

Solana's Breakpoint 2026 Conference is underway in London Breakpoint is focused on the token super cycle as assets and activity move onchain. Solana positions itself as battle-tested, always-on infrastructure for the next generation. Solana's Nick Ducoff will join NYSE Live, which begins at 9 a.m. Eastern, to speak from London.



Opening Bell

Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) celebrates its 2026 Investor Day

Closing Bell

The Alzheimer's Association marks Alzheimer's Awareness Month

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