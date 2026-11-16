General Assembly: Learning & Development Leaders Say AI Is Degrading Employees' Human Skills, General Assembly Research Finds

Two in Five Say Ensuring Employees Have Critical Thinking, Communication and Other Soft Skills Despite AI Usage Is a Top Challenge

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / More than half (52%) of enterprise learning and development (L&D) leaders believe using AI is degrading employees' human skills, like communication, conflict resolution and collaboration, according to new research from General Assembly, a global leader in practical AI skills training.

Protecting those skills tops L&D leaders' list of challenges for 2027: 41% say ensuring employees retain or build critical thinking, communication or other soft skills despite AI usage is one of the biggest challenges they will face in 2027. More than eight in 10 (83%) say human skills are increasingly valued at their organizations and 59% predict demand for soft skills training will grow next year, according to the survey of 510 L&D leaders at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Singapore, Australia and Ireland.

"L&D professionals are tasked with building role-specific AI skills while making sure the human skills that matter most don't erode in the process," said Daniele Grassi, CEO of General Assembly. "Increasingly, we're seeing companies looking to integrate AI and soft skills training to prepare employees for the future of work. Training is becoming more hands-on, with opportunities to practice critical thinking, judgement and collaboration alongside AI usage and get feedback in real time."

L&D teams under pressure to deliver AI upskilling

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of L&D leaders say their team is under pressure to deliver AI upskilling for the workforce-and they themselves need strong AI skills, with AI literacy most often ranked as the #1 skill for L&D to have in 2027. One-third (33%) cite closing the AI skills gap as a top 2027 challenge, but 31% say change management and AI fatigue among employees is also a concern.

Leaders also report that training is moving beyond literacy, with 57% expecting role-specific AI training demand to grow in 2027. More than half expect their organization to do more personalized learning journeys (56%), hands-on training (55%) and job- or role-based training (52%) next year. Out-of-the-box third-party training was most likely to be deprioritized (by 15% of organizations), implying a growing need for customized programs and company-specific training context.

Strategic L&D leaders see bigger budgets ahead in 2027

While SHRM found that median L&D spending per full-time employee declined 28% in 2026, General Assembly's research revealed that L&D leaders who say their learning strategy is fully tied to documented business priorities are more than twice as likely as others to say they expect a significant increase in L&D budgets in 2027 (23% vs. 11% of everyone else). The same increase holds true for L&D leaders who completely agree that they partner with functional leaders to map out the skills their teams will need, and those who help shape business strategy.

Proving business impact remains a challenge

Connecting learning initiatives with business outcomes or ROI is the second most-cited L&D challenge for 2027 (35%). Fewer than half (47%) say business outcomes, such as revenue growth or profit, are among their top three success metrics, while 36% count course completions. More than a quarter (26%) say distinguishing AI course completions from competency is a top challenge. Among respondents in dedicated L&D roles, half (50%) measure course completions as a top metric, compared with 32% of those in broader HR roles with L&D responsibilities.

At the same time, L&D has a growing voice in the business. Nearly three-quarters (73%) say company leadership regularly seeks L&D's input on workforce capability, transformation or future skills decisions, and 63% say their L&D leaders help shape business strategy.

"Businesses are investing in AI upskilling, but the big challenge for L&D leaders is to prove that what they're doing is working," said Grassi. "That means going beyond counting how many people took a course, and measuring behavior changes, skills and competencies instead-and linking those to real business outcomes."

To learn more, visit https://www.generalassemb.ly/blog/ai-reshaping-ld-agenda/ .

Methodology

General Assembly surveyed 510 HR and L&D leaders (managers, directors, vice presidents and chief officers responsible for learning and development) at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Singapore, Australia and Ireland in October 2026.

About General Assembly

General Assembly (GA) is the global leader in enterprise AI and technology skills training, helping organizations build human advantage in an AI-first world. Founded in 2011, GA has helped more than 2.5 million learners build practical skills to adapt, apply, and lead through technological change. Today, GA partners with organizations worldwide to develop capability at every level, from executives guiding transformation to practitioners putting technology to work. Through expert-built, human-led learning grounded in real-world practice, GA helps organizations turn technological change into meaningful progress. Because progress is powered by people.

Media Contact

Anna Rice

anna.rice@generalassemb.ly

SOURCE: General Assembly (GA)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/learning-and-development-leaders-say-ai-is-degrading-employees-hu-1251080