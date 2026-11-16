Arctaris Impact Investors Invests $21M of Preferred Equity in Charlotte, NC Multifamily Opportunity Zone Property

The investment in Sorella Apartments Helps Recapitalize and Stabilize a 335-unit Attainable Multifamily Community

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC, a national impact investment firm with 17 years of experience investing in underserved communities, announced today a $21.2 million preferred equity investment in Sorella Apartments, a 335-unit multifamily community located at 4101 Raleigh Street in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Structured through the Opportunity Zone program, the investment provides flexible capital to recapitalize the recently completed project, reduce leverage and support continued lease-up during a period of elevated new housing supply in the North Charlotte submarket. The investment helps preserve a supply of high-quality, attainable workforce housing in one of the country's fastest-growing metropolitan areas.

The deal is sponsored by Third & Urban, an Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm specializing in urban infill development, acquisitions and repositionings and adaptive reuse across the Southeast. Third & Urban has delivered approximately $1.6 billion and 4 million square feet of institutional-grade projects.

"Sorella represents an attractive opportunity to provide flexible capital to a high-quality multifamily asset while supporting attainable workforce housing in a rapidly growing market," said Andrew Gibbs, Managing Director at Arctaris. "Charlotte continues to benefit from strong population and employment growth, and our investment provides the project with additional runway to navigate near-term supply pressures and reach stabilization."

Located across the street from the Sugar Creek station on Charlotte's LYNX Blue Line and adjacent to the Cross Charlotte Trail, Sorella is approximately one mile from NoDa, Charlotte's arts and entertainment district. The property is also located adjacent to Pass41, a food, beverage and retail district developed by Third & Urban, as well as the Blackbox Theater and The Independent Picture House.

Sorella was completed in September 2025 and is approximately 83% leased. The community offers 335 market-rate apartment homes, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, supported by 400 structured and surface parking spaces. The units provide attainable housing for households earning approximately 60% to 80% of area median income. Residents also benefit from convenient access to public transit, major employment centers, retail, dining, and recreational amenities throughout North Charlotte.

"Sorella is well positioned to benefit from Charlotte's long-term growth while providing residents with high-quality housing at rents that remain attainable to the local workforce," said Hank Farmer, Managing Partner of Third & Urban. "We are pleased to partner with Arctaris as we continue to lease and stabilize the community."

Today's announcement reflects Arctaris Impact's continued commitment to providing flexible capital solutions for multifamily assets in Opportunity Zones, including investments in communities in Goodyear, Colorado Springs and Provo.

About Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC

Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC is a national impact investment firm with a robust track record and 17 years of experience investing in underserved communities. The firm manages investment strategies that finance growth-oriented operating businesses, real estate, and community infrastructure projects located in underserved communities. Founded in 2009, Arctaris Impact has partnered with the Kresge Foundation, Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter's Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, and multiple other foundations, federal and state government agencies to invest in Opportunity Zones, inner cities and targeted rural communities throughout the U.S., with the aim of delivering above-market investment returns alongside positive social impact. For more information visit https://arctaris.com.

About Third & Urban:

Third & Urban is a Developer Building Community - modern, culture-rich adaptive reuse and urban infill that anchors people not just city blocks; that retains context, history and experience, not just tenants; and that creates culture and connection, not just ROI. The Atlanta-based company is focused in the southeastern U.S., engaging in a deliberate value creation process to produce truly unique destinations and best-in-class results for office, retail and residential uses. The firm seeks opportunities in markets that exhibit a high quality of life, a strong workforce and consistent job growth. With a current portfolio of more than 4 million square feet across the Southeast, Third & Urban has developed more than $1.6 billion in institutional-grade urban projects. For more information, please visit www.thirdandurban.com.

Arctaris Media Contact:

Cindy Stoller

cstoller@confluencepartners.com

+1 917.331.0418

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Legal Disclaimer Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. These statements reflect prevailing conditions and our best business judgment as of the date of issuance. As a result, actual results may vary from the projections and should not be relied upon as investment advice.

SOURCE: Arctaris Impact Investors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/arctaris-impact-investors-invests-21m-of-preferred-equity-in-charlotte-nc-multifamily-o-1251108