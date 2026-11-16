First Phosphate Corp.: Emerging Growth Research Highlights Criticality of First Phosphate G7-Backed LFP Battery Onshoring Solution as Cleantech Sector Accelerates Post U.S. Midterms

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research ("Emerging Growth Research" or "EGR") today announced the release of a Macro Report on the current political climate post U.S. midterms and its effects on the phosphate industry and First Phosphate Corp. (Nasdaq:PHOS)(CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF), a mineral development and clean technology company building a vertically integrated North American supply chain for lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery materials.

The Flash Report examines how the November 3rd U.S. midterm election results could influence clean energy policy, accelerate grid-scale energy storage deployment and support efforts to establish North American supply chains for LFP battery materials. The report discusses the potential implications for battery-grade phosphate demand and First Phosphate's Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec.

Key Highlights

The Flash Report highlights the following themes:

Political shift: Democratic control of both chambers of Congress beginning January 3rd, 2027 could limit the risk of further clean-energy rollbacks and strengthen support for grid, transmission and energy-storage investment, although the scope for legislative changes remains constrained by presidential veto authority.

Democratic control of both chambers of Congress beginning January 3rd, 2027 could limit the risk of further clean-energy rollbacks and strengthen support for grid, transmission and energy-storage investment, although the scope for legislative changes remains constrained by presidential veto authority. Market reaction: Following the election, clean-energy equities rallied while AI-related and broader technology stocks weakened. The report notes gains across solar stocks, battery manufacturers, utilities and storage companies, with some intraday moves accompanied by elevated trading volumes.

Following the election, clean-energy equities rallied while AI-related and broader technology stocks weakened. The report notes gains across solar stocks, battery manufacturers, utilities and storage companies, with some intraday moves accompanied by elevated trading volumes. Growing storage demand: Solar and wind generation are intermittent, increasing the need for grid-scale storage. LFP batteries accounted for approximately 90% of global stationary storage deployments in 2025, according to the report.

Solar and wind generation are intermittent, increasing the need for grid-scale storage. LFP batteries accounted for approximately 90% of global stationary storage deployments in 2025, according to the report. Phosphate as a key input: The phosphate group represents approximately 60% of LFP cathode mass, compared with approximately 4.4% for lithium (phosphate representing roughly 14 times more material by weight), making battery-grade phosphate an important material as storage deployment expands.

The phosphate group represents approximately 60% of LFP cathode mass, compared with approximately 4.4% for lithium (phosphate representing roughly 14 times more material by weight), making battery-grade phosphate an important material as storage deployment expands. Supply-chain concentration: China accounts for more than 98% of global LFP cathode material and battery-cell production and approximately 70% of purified phosphoric acid production, underscoring the strategic rationale for diversifying supply chains.

China accounts for more than 98% of global LFP cathode material and battery-cell production and approximately 70% of purified phosphoric acid production, underscoring the strategic rationale for diversifying supply chains. Potential positioning for First Phosphate: The Company is developing high-purity igneous phosphate resources at Bégin-Lamarche, Quebec, together with an integrated processing pathway at Port Saguenay, with the objective of serving non-Chinese LFP supply chains.

The report notes that rising U.S. grid-scale storage demand, combined with efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese battery materials, could create a favorable demand environment for North American battery-grade phosphate producers. It also identifies project financing and execution as key risks.

The full Flash Report from Emerging Growth Research is available at:

https://app.accessnewswire.com/admin/release/attachment/91405

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https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/frspf/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

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About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate Corp. (Nasdaq: PHOS)(CSE: PHOS)(OTCQX: FRSPF)(FSE: KD0) is a mineral exploration and development and clean technology company dedicated to building and reshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market supply chain for the production of LFP batteries in North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security. First Phosphate's flagship Begin-Lamarche property, located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Canada, represents a rare North American igneous phosphate resource producing high-purity phosphate characterized by very low levels of impurities. For more information, please visit www.FirstPhosphate.com.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, project development, financing and permitting timelines, capital markets opportunities, and future growth expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, permitting and regulatory timing, the availability and terms of project financing, commodity price assumptions, execution risk associated with feasibility and development activities, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy.

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Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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SOURCE: First Phosphate Corp.

PHOS Macro Note 11.16.2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/emerging-growth-research-highlights-criticality-of-first-phosphate-g7-backed-lfp-1251699