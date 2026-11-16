RemotePeople Wins the Talent Tech Growth Award

Named winner from a shortlist of three, RemotePeople was cited by judges for strong growth at scale, continuous improvement and measurable success.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePeople, a global provider of Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, and recruitment services operating in more than 150 countries, has won The Talent Tech Growth Award at the 2026 TIARA Talent Acquisition & Talent Tech Awards US. The award recognizes exceptional growth in an HR or recruitment technology business, judged in the context of its size and stage of scale.

About the award

The TIARA Awards are a global awards series run by TALiNT Partners, celebrating the best in talent acquisition and HR and recruitment technology. Three finalists made the shortlist for The Talent Tech Growth Award: Conexis VMS, Vente AI and RemotePeople, with RemotePeople taking the prize.

What the judges said

The judges called RemotePeople's submission outstanding. They pointed to:

Clear storytelling and strong growth at scale

A commitment to continuous improvement

How the company handles service challenges while delivering measurable success

The win adds to a run of third-party recognition for RemotePeople in 2026, including being named an Employer of Record Leader in the G2 Summer 2026 reports and a place on G2's "6 Best EOR Software for 2027" shortlist.

Leadership comment

"This award belongs to every team and every country behind RemotePeople. Growing at scale only matters if our customers feel the difference, and the judges recognizing both our growth and our results is a real validation of that work. We are grateful to TALiNT Partners and the TIARA judges, and to our clients, our talent and every RemotePeople teammate around the world. We are just getting started on making global hiring simpler for employers everywhere."

Antoine Boquen, CEO and Co-Founder of RemotePeople

About RemotePeople

RemotePeople is a global Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, and recruitment provider headquartered in New York, helping companies hire, pay, and manage employees in 150+ countries without setting up a local entity. Its platform covers the full "recruit, employ, incorporate" journey: international recruitment through an in-house team, EOR, global payroll, benefits administration, Contractor of Record (COR), global mobility with work-visa sponsorship, US PEO, and company incorporation. RemotePeople is the trusted solution of more than 3,000 organizations, including Binance, Boeing, Coinbase, Porsche, LVMH, and Bang & Olufsen, and is certified SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and ISO 27001. Learn more at remotepeople.com.

Press contact

Pierre Pradier, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer

pierre.pradier@remotepeople.com | remotepeople.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/remotepeople-wins-the-talent-tech-growth-award-302940268.html