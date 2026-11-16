Collaboration brings together Argenta's Molecule to Market capabilities and Loyal's lifespan extension therapeutics with early development of LOY-003

Argenta, the global contract development, research and manufacturing organization (CDRMO) dedicated exclusively to animal health, and Loyal, the clinical-stage animal health company pioneering the first lifespan extension drugs for dogs, today announced a strategic partnership under which Argenta will support early-stage development of LOY-003, Loyal's investigational candidate for large-breed dog lifespan extension. The collaboration will focus on early development of the drug, with the potential to expand as the program advances.

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Founded by CEO Celine Halioua, Loyal is working to bring the first FDA-approved lifespan extension drugs to market for dogs. The company's pipeline includes three investigational candidates designed to target the underlying biology of canine aging and help dogs live longer, healthier lives alongside the people who love them. LOY-003 is a daily pill that aims to extend large- and giant-breed dogs' lifespans by regulating Growth Hormone and IGF-1, two hormones closely associated with their adulthood size and shortened lifespan.

"We're excited to partner with Argenta on LOY-003," said Celine Halioua, Founder and CEO of Loyal. "Argenta's focus on animal health and their integrated capabilities make them a strong partner as we begin early-stage development of LOY-003."

Argenta, the only CDRMO dedicated exclusively to animal health, operates across the globe with facilities in the United States, Europe, and New Zealand, and partners with companies of every size from emerging innovators to the industry's largest players to advance products from discovery to commercialization. Its integrated Molecule to Market model brings together formulation and process development, analytical and regulatory support, clinical trial supply, and commercial manufacturing under one roof, giving partners a single, dedicated home for the full product lifecycle.

Argenta is also growing its U.S. footprint with investment in its Shawnee, Kansas, facility. As its primary U.S. development and manufacturing hub, the site offers sterile fill-finish, non-sterile liquids and pastes, and oral solid dose capabilities, allowing Argenta to develop products, run clinical studies, produce clinical supplies, and execute commercial launches from a single location.

"We're thrilled to work with Loyal, one of the most innovative companies in animal health," said Matt Stober, Chief Executive Officer of Argenta. "Pioneering programs like LOY-003 are exactly what our Molecule to Market model is built to support. We look forward to partnering with Loyal as they explore new therapeutic approaches to help dogs live longer, healthier lives."

About Argenta

Argenta is a global animal health services company, supporting companies big and small in developing and manufacturing products that contribute to the health and well-being of animals. From Molecule to Market, Argenta's trusted, innovative solutions cover every stage of product development, and the company is trusted by the world's leading animal health companies for its comprehensive, integrated approach. Healthy Animals. Let's Make It Happen, Together.

About Loyal

Loyal is an animal health company developing the first longevity drugs for dogs. With over $250M raised to date, Loyal hopes to extend the lifespan of dogs and improve their quality of life by targeting the underlying mechanisms of aging. Loyal's work builds on decades of research, and their team of experts in dog health and longevity is dedicated to furthering this research and developing better ways to quantify and improve the aging process in dogs. It currently has three drugs in development and is making progress toward approval from the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine.

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Contacts:

Media:



(Argenta)

Doug Stouffer Director of Marketing doug.stouffer@argentaglobal.com 816-703-8540 www.argentaglobal.com



(Loyal)

Isabelle Wood Communications Marketing Manager press@loyal.com 415-320-6360 www.loyal.com