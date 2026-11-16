International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Announces Fall 2026 Student Journey Scholarship Winner

IMG Announces Fall 2026 Student Journey Scholarship Winner

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) is excited to announce Danayit Gebreyohannes, a graduate student at New York University pursuing a Master of Public Administration in Health and International Development, as the Fall 2026 recipient of its Student Journey Scholarship.

The Student Journey Scholarship, named after IMG's suite of international student health insurance plans, is designed to support international students pursuing higher education in the United States. Danayit, an Ethiopian citizen, will receive a $5,000 scholarship to help fund her studies as she works toward a career improving healthcare access across Africa.

Danayit's interest in health policy was shaped by experiences during her medical training in Ethiopia, where she witnessed firsthand the challenges many patients face in accessing care.

"Receiving this scholarship is more than financial support. It is a vote of confidence in the vision that brought me to NYU," said Danayit. "The lessons I learned from patients in Ethiopia inspired me to pursue solutions beyond the bedside, and this scholarship from IMG helps make that journey possible."

To apply for IMG's Student Journey Scholarship, applicants were asked to submit an essay or video describing their journey that led them to pursue higher education in the United States and how this experience will help them achieve their personal and professional goals.

"Danayit's story reflects a strong commitment to making a difference in her community and beyond," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "We are proud to support her as she continues her education in New York and look forward to the impact she will make throughout her career."

Through the Student Journey Scholarship program, IMG awards funds to one student per Fall and Spring semester, with each winner receiving $5,000. Entries for the 2027 Spring semester scholarship will be accepted January 1-March 31, 2027.

To learn more about the Student Journey Scholarship, visit www.imglobal.com/student-journey-scholarship.

About IMG (International Medical Group)

IMG (International Medical Group), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

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