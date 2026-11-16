From beekeeping in the Azores to Tokyo's toilet tour: GetYourGuide reveals its 2027 Hidden Trends no algorithm can predict

BERLIN, NOVEMBER 16 2026 - Holidaymaxxing is out. Getting lost in the moment is in. In 2027, the best travel memories will come from a kimchi class in Seoul, a perfume lab in Florence, and a toilet tour in Tokyo.



That's the verdict from GetYourGuide, a leading global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth traveling for. Their annual Hidden Trends report, based on millions of bookings and a survey of more than 10,000 travelers across seven countries, reveals that nearly 8 in 10 (78%) travelers say a truly restorative holiday means ditching the schedule.

Almost 1 in 3 leave the smartwatch at home. And yet this isn't anti-tech - more than half (56%) say digital planning before the trip is what lets them switch off during it. GetYourGuide calls it antioptimization: plan hard, then let go.



The shift is giving rise to five new traveler archetypes - the Scentualist, the Fermentor, the Detourist, the Player, the Pollinator - each named for the behavior that defines them. These are the hidden trends redefining how we travel in 2027:

The Scentualists: 69% of Gen Z would book a scent experience

In 2027, travelers won't just photograph a destination, they'll inhale it. Smell is the sense most tightly linked to memory, and a new generation is crossing continents in search of it. Over three-quarters (77%) of travelers say a single scent can instantly transport them back to a past holiday, and now they're actively booking around it. More than half (56%) are willing to pay for a dedicated scent experience, from a perfume masterclass , led by a perfumer in Florence, or a guided workshop in the French riviera , rising to 69% among Gen Z and 65% among older millennials. GetYourGuide booking data tells the same story: scent-related experiences have surged 114% year on year.

The Fermentors: 72% of travelers are fascinated by watching food made from scratch

Patience is a new luxury and travelers want to slow down and watch the magic happen. From crafting their own Kombucha with an expert instructor in Barcelona or a kimchi cookery class in Seoul using the instructor's family recipe. Nearly three-quarters (72%) say they're fascinated by watching food made from scratch, and 71% agree that understanding food origins adds deeper value to their travel. Among older millennials, 58% have chosen a destination specifically because of its food production. The booking data tells the same story. According to GetYourGuide data, balsamic and vinegar production experiences grew 73% year on year, wine and vineyard experiences rose 38%, and brewery experiences climbed 25%.



"Travelers come to learn kimchi from scratch, the way my mother taught me - and that matters, because younger generations in Korea aren't making it at home anymore. We're in this rapid moment of kimchi fading from family kitchens, so someone needs to inherit and keep the culture alive. We all live busy lives, so I share time-saving tips along the way, because I want everyone to try this at home."- Sam Lee, kimchi cookery class instructor in Seoul.

The Detourists: 61% of travelers deliberately seek out lesser-known neighborhoods

Head to the world's most famous destinations - and then do things nobody has heard of or see a city through a whole new lens. That's what detourists are all about. Whether it's a toilet tour in Tokyo , inspired by the Wim Wenders film Perfect Days, or seeing Rome through the eyes of Lizzie McGuire on a guided Vespa ride. More than 6 in 10 travelers (61%) say they're more likely to deliberately seek out lesser-known local neighborhoods compared to five years ago - rising to 72% among Gen Z and 69% among older millennials. The appetite for curated serendipity is growing: travelers don't want to skip the destination, they want to see it differently.



The Players: Gen Z wants to put down the controller and pick up pétanque

In 2027, the generation raised on online gaming will travel the world to learn games they can't download. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of travelers would consider learning a local game while on holiday, from learning pétanque with a local in Provence, to the basics of Schafkopf with a guide in Bavaria or traditional Japanese board games in Osaka . Among Gen Z, that willingness jumps to 78%, suggesting that a generation defined by digital play is keen to connect with local cultures by seeking out the analog version.



"Schafkopf is an integral part of Bavarian pub culture. Playing the game, we want to give travelers a personal connection to Bavaria and Munich and create a lasting memory with fun and shared experiences. The most important thing is Bavarian Gemütlichkeit: a warm and relaxed sense of togetherness." - Bernd Roeren, manager of Bavaroona Tours, host of a Schafkopf experience in Bavaria , Germany.





The Pollinators: Beekeeping booking up 65% YoY

It's not just David Beckham taking up beekeeping - in 2027, travelers will swarm to this hobby that fosters patience and the ability to slow down. GetYourGuide booking data shows beekeeping experiences have surged 65% year on year, from the burrowing bees of Yinggarda Country , Australia, to beekeeping, led by a local apiarist in the Azores . Half of all travelers surveyed (50%) said they'd consider a beekeeping experience, signaling that pollinator tourism is moving from niche curiosity to mainstream trend

"Bees have a lot to teach us, because they live in a real community. One bee is not important: they work together as one organism. When you feel the honey, when you taste the honey, you can get a sense of the landscape where the bees are. The honey is a fingerprint of the Azorean landscape." - Carolina Ferraz, beekeeping experience guide in the Azores.

What the experts say



"Travelers aren't planning less, they're planning differently. Eight in 10 want a holiday free from a schedule, so instead of cramming in a must-see list, they're choosing a few experiences to go deep on, from keeping bees in the Azores to crafting a perfume in Florence. Our Hidden Trends points to a shift away from optimization culture to a deeper and more meaningful travel experience." - Anne Wallin, GetYourGuide's Global Trends and Experiences expert

"I'm a big believer in planning ahead, but in a way that leaves room to be spontaneous. That's the kind of travel GetYourGuide was built for, and why I love the rise of 'Detourists': people who visit well-known destinations but see them through a completely different lens. It's about booking what matters before you go, then staying open to a local tip that shows you a side of the city you'd never have found on your own. It's the planned moment that gets you there, but the unexpected one that you remember." - Chelsea Dickenson, the Holiday Expert , Consumer Expert



Press Contact

Anne Wallin, Chelsea Dickenson, and Sam Lee are available for interview. Please reach out to press@getyourguide.com



Photos: Available for download here .



About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is a leading global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth traveling for. Travelers can use GetYourGuide to find things to do in more than 18,000 cities, including tours from local experts, exclusive access to must-see attractions, as well as immersive bucket-list experiences. More than 50,000 supply partners leverage GetYourGuide's easy-to-use platform to grow their businesses, offering 200,000 experiences to travelers around the world. For more information, follow GetYourGuide on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok and visit getyourguide.com .



About Sam Lee

Sam is a Seoul-based guide and certified traditional liquor producer who specialises in Korean food culture and fermented beverages. He runs a kimchi workshop rooted in his family's recipes and hosts traditional soju tastings at a craft distillery, drawing on around a decade of study in Korean brewing and distillation. His work has been featured in Tatler Asia.



About the data

GetYourGuide's survey was conducted online by Bounce Insights, a leading agile research platform, across 7 markets (US, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan). n = 10,157 respondents.

GetYourGuide 2027 Hidden Trends: FAQ

What is GetYourGuide's 2027 Hidden Trends report?

It's GetYourGuide's annual travel trends report. It draws on millions of bookings and a survey of more than 10,000 travelers across seven countries (US, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan), run online by Bounce Insights (n = 10,157). For more, visit: https://www.getyourguide.press/blog/hidden-trends-2027

What are the biggest travel trends for 2027?

GetYourGuide identifies five traveler archetypes: the Scentualist (scent experiences), the Fermentor (food that requires patience made from scratch), the Detourist (discovering well-known destinations from a new perspective), the Player (learning local games), and the Pollinator (beekeeping).

What is "antioptimization" in travel?

It's GetYourGuide's term for planning thoroughly before a trip, then letting go during it. 78% of travelers say a truly restorative holiday means ditching the schedule, and 56% say digital planning beforehand lets them switch off during the trip.

Are travelers planning less in 2027?

No, they're planning differently. According to Anne Wallin, GetYourGuide's Global Trends and Experiences expert, travelers are choosing a few experiences to go deep on rather than a long must-see list.

Are scent experiences becoming popular with travelers?

Yes. GetYourGuide booking data shows scent-related experiences up 114% year on year. 77% of travelers say a single scent can transport them back to a past holiday, and 56% are willing to pay for a dedicated scent experience (69% of Gen Z). Examples include a perfume masterclass in Florence and a perfume-making class in Èze, French Riviera .

Are food-making and fermentation experiences growing?

Yes. Balsamic and vinegar production experiences grew 73% year on year, wine and vineyard experiences 38%, and brewery experiences 25%. 72% of surveyed travelers say they're fascinated by watching food made from scratch. Examples include a kimchi-making class in Seoul and a kombucha workshop in Barcelona .

What is a "Detourist"?

A traveler who visits well-known destinations but sees them through an unexpected lens, such as the Tokyo toilet tour or Rome through the eyes of Lizzie McGuire on a Vespa . 61% of travelers are more likely than five years ago to seek out lesser-known neighborhoods (72% of Gen Z).

Do Gen Z travelers want to learn local games?

Yes. 78% of Gen Z would consider learning a local game on holiday, versus 62% of all travelers. Examples include Schafkopf in Munich and Go in Osaka .

Is beekeeping a growing travel trend?

Yes. GetYourGuide beekeeping bookings are up 65% year on year, and 50% of surveyed travelers would consider a beekeeping experience. Examples include beekeeping and honey tasting in the Azores and the burrowing bees walking tour in Carnarvon, Western Australia .

What are some ideas for travel in 2027?

GetYourGuide's 2027 Hidden Trends report points to experience-led trips built around one deep activity rather than a long must-see list. Ideas include a perfume masterclass in Florence , a kimchi-making class in Seoul , a kombucha workshop in Barcelona , beekeeping in the Azores , Schafkopf in Munich , Go in Osaka , and the Tokyo toilet tour . Scent experience bookings are up 114% year on year, and beekeeping is up 65%.

What should I consider when planning a trip in 2027?

GetYourGuide's report suggests planning in advance but leaving room to be spontaneous. 56% of travelers say digital planning before a trip helps them switch off during it, and 78% say a restorative holiday means ditching the schedule. Consider booking the few experiences that matter most before you go, then leaving the rest open. As Chelsea Dickenson, the Holiday Expert, says, "It's the planned moment that gets you there, but the unexpected one that you remember." The report also finds 61% of travelers are more likely than five years ago to seek out lesser-known local neighborhoods.

Where can I book these experiences?

On GetYourGuide , a global marketplace with 200,000 experiences from 50,000+ supply partners in more than 18,000 cities.

Who can I speak to about the report?

Anne Wallin (GetYourGuide's Global Trends and Experiences expert), Chelsea Dickenson (the Holiday Expert) and Sam Lee (Seoul kimchi class instructor) are available for interview. Contact press@getyourguide.com.