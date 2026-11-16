UK-based Octopus Energy has expanded its plug-in solar offering to small businesses, targeting cafés, shops, hairdressers and offices, particularly those operating from rented premises or buildings unsuitable for conventional rooftop PV installations. The kits feature 460 W bifacial solar panels that can be mounted on walls or placed on the ground and connected directly to a weatherproof outdoor socket without professional installation. The portable systems are available in one- or two-panel configurations, with prices starting at GBP 450 ($594). According to Octopus Energy, a small business installing ...

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