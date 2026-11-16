U.S. market-leading hematology franchise poised for multibillion-dollar growth

~$327 million U.S. net sales in the first nine months of 2026, up ~95% year over year

~$500 million U.S. net sales estimated for full-year 2026, up ~100% year over year

Global expansion underway, with Marketing Authorization Applications under review by the Saudi FDA

Regulatory submission planned by year-end 2026 to expand LYFGENIAto U.S. pediatric patients with sickle cell disease under age 12

Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc., the commercial leader in genetic medicine for rare disease with a focus on hematology, today unveiled its rapid turnaround into a profitable commercial enterprise and announced strong 2026 commercial performance, a multibillion-dollar growth trajectory, and strategic priorities. The company shared the update in a presentation by CEO David Meek at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK.

Genetix has established a hematology franchise of one-time, transformative gene addition cell therapies anchored by LYFGENIA (lovotibeglogene autotemcel), for the treatment of patients 12 years of age or older with sickle cell disease and a history of vaso-occlusive events, and ZYNTEGLO(betibeglogene autotemcel), for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions. Together, the products have the potential to address an estimated 105,000 patients eligible for genetic medicine across the U.S. and key ex-U.S. markets. With more than 400 patients treated and long-term durability data extending beyond 11 years, Genetix holds the most mature clinical dataset in genetic medicine for hemoglobinopathies.

"In just 18 months, we have transformed Genetix into a profitable, high-growth commercial enterprise, proving that genetic medicine can deliver both life-changing outcomes for patients and sustainable commercial success," said David Meek, CEO of Genetix Biotherapeutics. "With approximately $500 million in expected 2026 U.S. net sales, an established hematology franchise, and significant untapped patient opportunity, we are only beginning to unlock our potential. We have the manufacturing, capacity, and commercial model in place to expand globally and drive multibillion-dollar growth, while bringing our one-time transformative treatments to the tens of thousands of eligible patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia who could still benefit from care."

Rapid Turnaround

18-month transformation into a profitable, high-growth commercial enterprise.

Purpose-Built Commercial Engine : bespoke, high-touch model with disciplined execution

: bespoke, high-touch model with disciplined execution Optimized Manufacturing : turnkey operations with enhanced reliability and expanded capacity

: turnkey operations with enhanced reliability and expanded capacity Expanded Access : with ~100 activated, qualified treatment centers across the U.S.

: with ~100 activated, qualified treatment centers across the U.S. Strengthened Reimbursement : with >95% of U.S. lives covered

: with >95% of U.S. lives covered Accelerated Demand : driven by targeted patient engagement and outreach

: driven by targeted patient engagement and outreach Established Profitability: achieved in Q4 2025 and sustained ever since

2026 U.S. Commercial and Financial Performance

Accelerating momentum toward ~$500 million in 2026 U.S. net sales, with continued profitable growth.

Net Sales: ~$327 million in the first nine months of 2026 (up ~95% year over year) and ~$500 million expected for full-year 2026 (up ~100% year over year)

~$327 million in the first nine months of 2026 (up ~95% year over year) and ~$500 million expected for full-year 2026 (up ~100% year over year) Patient Enrollments: >700 patients have enrolled for treatment since 2022, with >325 expected in 2026 alone

>700 patients have enrolled for treatment since 2022, with >325 expected in 2026 alone Patient Infusions: ~125 patients infused in the first nine months of 2026 (up >100% year over year)

Manufacturing Optimization

Differentiated gene-addition manufacturing enables an accelerated, predictable treatment journey.

Proven Technology: electroporation-free gene addition backed by decades of experience, more than 400 patients treated, and long-term durability data extending beyond 11 years

electroporation-free gene addition backed by decades of experience, more than 400 patients treated, and long-term durability data extending beyond 11 years Doubled Capacity: supporting a de-risked path to scale globally for thousands of patients annually

supporting a de-risked path to scale globally for thousands of patients annually Enhanced Reliability: ~90% manufacturing success rate, up 20% since 2024

~90% manufacturing success rate, up 20% since 2024 Fewer Cell Collections: median of one cell collection at commercial scale, with >85% of patients treated within two collections

median of one cell collection at commercial scale, with >85% of patients treated within two collections Faster Turnaround Time: 65 days from cell collection to lot disposition, 25 days faster than 2024

Strategic Priorities

Accelerating commercial momentum, expanding patient reach, and continuing to deliver profitable growth.

Growing Demand : driving awareness and strengthening hematology referral pathways through targeted partnerships, including the National Football League Alumni Association

: driving awareness and strengthening hematology referral pathways through targeted partnerships, including the National Football League Alumni Association LYFGENIA Pediatric Expansion : dosing complete in the HGB-210 clinical study, including patients as young as age 2, with regulatory submission planned by year-end 2026 to expand to U.S. patients with sickle cell disease under age 12

: dosing complete in the HGB-210 clinical study, including patients as young as age 2, with regulatory submission planned by year-end 2026 to expand to U.S. patients with sickle cell disease under age 12 Global Expansion Underway : Marketing Authorization Applications under review by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority through local GCC partner SPIMACO, with additional global submissions planned for 2027

: Marketing Authorization Applications under review by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority through local GCC partner SPIMACO, with additional global submissions planned for 2027 Manufacturing Enhancements: additional manufacturing enhancements underway, including cryopreserved apheresis, to further accelerate the treatment journey

Product Information and Important Safety Information

About LYFGENIA (lovotibeglogene autotemcel)

LYFGENIAis a one-time ex-vivo lentiviral vector (LVV) gene addition therapy approved for eligible patients with sickle cell disease, in which a functional ß-globin gene is added to patients' own hematopoietic (blood) stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). This addition results in the production of adult hemoglobin with anti-sickling properties (HbA T87Q) which has a similar oxygen-binding affinity to wild-type HbA. LYFGENIA has been shown to limit sickling of red blood cells and may decrease or stop vaso-occlusive events (VOEs).

LYFGENIA is indicated for the treatment of patients 12 years of age or older with sickle cell disease and a history of VOEs.

Limitations of Use

Following treatment with LYFGENIA, patients with a-thalassemia trait (-a3.7/-a3.7) may experience anemia with erythroid dysplasia that may require chronic red blood cell transfusions. LYFGENIA has not been studied in patients with more than two a-globin gene deletions.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR LYFGENIA (lovotibeglogene autotemcel)

Boxed WARNING: HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCY

Hematologic malignancy has occurred in patients treated with LYFGENIA. Monitor patients closely for evidence of malignancy through complete blood counts at least every 6 months and through integration site analysis at Months 6, 12, and as warranted.

Hematologic Malignancy

Hematologic malignancy has occurred in patients treated with LYFGENIA (Study 1, Group A). At the time of initial product approval, two patients treated with an earlier version of LYFGENIA using a different manufacturing process and transplant procedure (Study 1, Group A) developed acute myeloid leukemia (AML). One patient with a-thalassemia trait (Study 1, Group C) has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

The additional hematopoietic stress associated with mobilization, conditioning, and infusion of LYFGENIA, including the need to regenerate the hematopoietic system, may increase the risk of a hematologic malignancy. Patients with sickle cell disease have an increased risk of hematologic malignancy as compared to the general population.

Patients treated with LYFGENIA may develop hematologic malignancies and should have lifelong monitoring. Monitor for hematologic malignancies with a complete blood count (with differential) at least every 6 months for at least 15 years after treatment with LYFGENIA, and integration site analysis at Months 6, 12, and as warranted.

In the event that a malignancy occurs, contact Genetix Biotherapeutics at 1-833-999-6378 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of samples for testing.

Post-Marketing Long Term Follow-Up Study: Patients who intend to receive treatment with LYFGENIA are encouraged to enroll in the study, as available, to assess the long-term safety of LYFGENIA and the risk of malignancies occurring after treatment with LYFGENIA by calling Genetix Biotherapeutics at 1-833-999-6378. The study includes monitoring (at pre-specified intervals) for clonal expansion.

Delayed Platelet Engraftment

Delayed platelet engraftment has been observed with LYFGENIA. Bleeding risk is increased prior to platelet engraftment and may continue after engraftment in patients with prolonged thrombocytopenia. Two patients (4%) required more than 100 days post treatment with LYFGENIA to achieve platelet engraftment.

Patients should be made aware of the risk of bleeding until platelet recovery has been achieved. Monitor patients for thrombocytopenia and bleeding according to standard guidelines. Conduct frequent platelet counts until platelet engraftment and platelet recovery are achieved. Perform blood cell count determination and other appropriate testing whenever clinical symptoms suggestive of bleeding arise.

Neutrophil Engraftment Failure

There is a potential risk of neutrophil engraftment failure after treatment with LYFGENIA. Neutrophil engraftment failure is defined as failure to achieve three consecutive absolute neutrophil counts (ANC) 0.5 10^9 cells/L obtained on different days by Day 43 after infusion of LYFGENIA. Monitor neutrophil counts until engraftment has been achieved. If neutrophil engraftment failure occurs in a patient treated with LYFGENIA, provide rescue treatment with the back-up collection of CD34+ cells.

Insertional Oncogenesis

There is a potential risk of lentiviral vector-mediated insertional oncogenesis after treatment with LYFGENIA.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of LYFGENIA. The dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) or dextran 40 in LYFGENIA may cause hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Anti-retroviral Use

Patients should not take prophylactic HIV anti-retroviral medications for at least one month prior to mobilization and until all cycles of apheresis are completed. There are some long-acting anti-retroviral medications that may require a longer duration of discontinuation for elimination of the medication. If a patient is taking anti-retrovirals for HIV prophylaxis, confirm a negative test for HIV before beginning mobilization and apheresis of CD34+ cells.

Hydroxyurea Use

Patients should not take hydroxyurea for at least 2 months prior to mobilization and until all cycles of apheresis are completed. If hydroxyurea is administered between mobilization and conditioning, discontinue 2 days prior to initiation of conditioning.

Iron Chelation

Drug-drug interactions between iron chelators and the mobilization process and myeloablative conditioning agent must be considered. Iron chelators should be discontinued at least 7 days prior to initiation of mobilization or conditioning. Do not administer myelosuppressive iron chelators (e.g., deferiprone) for 6 months post-treatment with LYFGENIA. Non-myelosuppressive iron chelation should be restarted no sooner than 3 months after LYFGENIA infusion. Phlebotomy can be used in lieu of iron chelation, when appropriate.

Interference with PCR-based Testing

Patients who have received LYFGENIA are likely to test positive by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays for HIV due to integrated BB305 LVV proviral DNA, resulting in a possible false-positive PCR assay test result for HIV. Therefore, patients who have received LYFGENIA should not be screened for HIV infection using a PCR-based assay.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions Grade 3 (incidence 20%) were stomatitis, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, febrile neutropenia, anemia, and leukopenia.

Three patients died during LYFGENIA clinical trials; one from sudden cardiac death due to underlying disease and two from acute myeloid leukemia who were treated with an earlier version of LYFGENIA using a different manufacturing process and transplant procedure (Study 1, Group A).

Pregnancy/Lactation

Advise patients of the risks associated with myeloablative conditioning agents, including on pregnancy and fertility.

LYFGENIA should not be administered to women who are pregnant, and pregnancy after LYFGENIA infusion should be discussed with the treating physician.

LYFGENIA is not recommended for women who are breastfeeding, and breastfeeding after LYFGENIA infusion should be discussed with the treating physician.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

A negative serum pregnancy test must be confirmed prior to the start of mobilization and re-confirmed prior to conditioning procedures and before LYFGENIA administration.

Women of childbearing potential and men capable of fathering a child should use an effective method of contraception (intra-uterine device or combination of hormonal and barrier contraception) from start of mobilization through at least 6 months after administration of LYFGENIA.

Advise patients of the options for fertility preservation.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING and Medication Guide for LYFGENIA.

About ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel)

ZYNTEGLO is a first-in-class, one-time ex-vivo LVV gene addition therapy approved for eligible patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions, in which functional copies of a modified form of the beta-globin gene (ß A-T87Q-globin gene) is added into a patient's own HSPCs. This addition results in the production of adult hemoglobin (HbA T87Q) enabling total hemoglobin to reach normal or near normal levels. ZYNTEGLO has been shown to eliminate the need for regular RBC transfusions.

ZYNTEGLO is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular RBC transfusions.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel)

Delayed Platelet Engraftment

Delayed platelet engraftment has been observed with ZYNTEGLO treatment. Bleeding risk is increased prior to platelet engraftment and may continue after engraftment in patients with prolonged thrombocytopenia; 15% of patients had Grade 3 decreased platelets on or after Day 100.

Patients should be made aware of the risk of bleeding until platelet recovery has been achieved. Monitor patients for thrombocytopenia and bleeding according to standard guidelines. Conduct frequent platelet counts until platelet engraftment and platelet recovery are achieved. Perform blood cell count determination and other appropriate testing whenever clinical symptoms suggestive of bleeding arise.

Risk of Neutrophil Engraftment Failure

There is a potential risk of neutrophil engraftment failure after treatment with ZYNTEGLO. Neutrophil engraftment failure is defined as failure to achieve three consecutive absolute neutrophil counts (ANC) 500 cells/microliter obtained on different days by Day 43 after infusion of ZYNTEGLO. Monitor neutrophil counts until engraftment has been achieved. If neutrophil engraftment failure occurs in a patient treated with ZYNTEGLO, provide rescue treatment with the back-up collection of CD34+ cells.

Risk of Insertional Oncogenesis

There is a potential risk of lentiviral vector (LVV)-mediated insertional oncogenesis after treatment with ZYNTEGLO.

Patients treated with ZYNTEGLO may develop hematologic malignancies and should be monitored lifelong. Monitor for hematologic malignancies with a complete blood count (with differential) at Month 6 and Month 12 and then at least annually for at least 15 years after treatment with ZYNTEGLO, and integration site analysis at Months 6, 12, and as warranted.

In the event that a malignancy occurs, contact Genetix Biotherapeutics at 1 833-999-6378 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of samples for testing.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of ZYNTEGLO. The dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) in ZYNTEGLO may cause hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Anti-retroviral and Hydroxyurea Use

Patients should not take prophylactic HIV anti-retroviral medications or hydroxyurea for at least one month prior to mobilization, or for the expected duration for elimination of the medications, and until all cycles of apheresis are completed. If a patient requires anti-retrovirals for HIV prophylaxis, then confirm a negative test for HIV before beginning mobilization and apheresis of CD34+ cells.

Interference with Serology Testing

Patients who have received ZYNTEGLO are likely to test positive by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays for HIV due to integrated BB305 LVV proviral DNA, resulting in a false-positive test for HIV. Therefore, patients who have received ZYNTEGLO should not be screened for HIV infection using a PCR-based assay.

Adverse Reactions

The most common non-laboratory adverse reactions (=20%) were mucositis, febrile neutropenia, vomiting, pyrexia, alopecia, epistaxis, abdominal pain, musculoskeletal pain, cough, headache, diarrhea, rash, constipation, nausea, decreased appetite, pigmentation disorder, and pruritus. The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (>50%) include neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, leukopenia, anemia, and lymphopenia.

Drug Interactions

Drug-drug interactions between iron chelators and the myeloablative conditioning agent must be considered. Iron chelators should be discontinued at least 7 days prior to initiation of conditioning. The prescribing information for the iron chelator(s) and the myeloablative conditioning agent should be consulted for the recommendations regarding co-administration with CYP3A substrates.

Some iron chelators are myelosuppressive. After ZYNTEGLO infusion, avoid use of these iron chelators for 6 months. If iron chelation is needed, consider administration of non-myelosuppressive iron chelators. Phlebotomy can be used in lieu of iron chelation, when appropriate.

Pregnancy/Lactation

Advise patients of the risks associated with conditioning agents, including on pregnancy and fertility.

ZYNTEGLO should not be administered to women who are pregnant, and pregnancy after ZYNTEGLO infusion should be discussed with the treating physician.

ZYNTEGLO is not recommended for women who are breastfeeding, and breastfeeding after ZYNTEGLO infusion should be discussed with the treating physician.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

A negative serum pregnancy test must be confirmed prior to the start of mobilization and re-confirmed prior to conditioning procedures and before ZYNTEGLO administration.

Women of childbearing potential and men capable of fathering a child should use an effective method of contraception (intra uterine device or combination of hormonal and barrier contraception) from start of mobilization through at least 6 months after administration of ZYNTEGLO.

Advise patients of the option to cryopreserve semen or ova before treatment if appropriate.

Please see full Prescribing Information and Patient Information for ZYNTEGLO.

About Genetix Biotherapeutics

Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. is a privately held, commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of genetic medicine. With more than 30 years of experience, Genetix is dedicated to delivering transformative, one-time treatments for patients with rare disease, with a focus on hematology. The company has three FDA-approved gene addition cell therapies for sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia, and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, designed to treat the underlying cause of disease with a single dose and deliver durable clinical benefit. Genetix is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Website: www.genetixbiotx.com

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Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Adrian Chaisson

adrian.chaisson@GenetixBioTx.com