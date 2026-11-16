EYGS LLP: EY announces alliance with Stuut to help organizations modernize order-to-cash processes

EY announces alliance with Stuut to help organizations modernize order-to-cash processes

Accelerate time-to-value by reducing the need for bespoke vendor selection and onboarding

Improve working capital performance by implementing AI-driven automation

Intelligent collections, dispute resolution and cash application support through continuous learning

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Stuut, an AI coworker for order-to-cash, and Ernst & Young (EY US) to help organizations redesign finance processes, transform operating models and introduce agentic AI into complex accounts receivable environments.

As organizations look to reduce days sales outstanding (DSO), improve cash flow visibility and streamline collections and dispute management, the EY-Stuut Alliance brings together Stuut's agentic AI platform and EY US's finance transformation, process redesign, technology implementation and change management capabilities. Together, the Alliance will help organizations modernize accounts receivable operations, improve efficiency and enable more connected, intelligent finance processes.

Through the Alliance, EY US and Stuut will pursue order-to-cash and working capital transformation opportunities, integrate Stuut's platform into EY-led finance offerings and develop industry-specific use cases and solution playbooks. EY US will lead the business and functional aspects of client engagements, while Stuut will provide its platform, solution configuration, technical support and ongoing product innovation and enhancement.

Shawn Ryan, EY-Stuut Alliance Leader, EY US, says:

"Organizations are navigating increasingly complex accounts receivable environments while considering how emerging AI capabilities can support their finance priorities. The combination of EY US's transformation experience and Stuut's AI-native platform provides a strong foundation for addressing these evolving needs. Formalizing the Alliance identifies a clearer framework for bringing our complementary capabilities to organizations more consistently and at greater scale. It also creates opportunities to expand the application of agentic AI across finance operations while maintaining a strong focus on business outcomes."

Ben Winter, CBO and Co-Founder at Stuut, says:

"The value of AI in finance has to show up in the P&L. Stuut does the work to get companies paid, carrying forward each account's history and learning from every interaction. Our AI, paired with EY US's deep order-to-cash experience, helps enterprises accelerate collections, unlock working capital and scale their finance operations beyond what their teams could previously manage."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Stuut

Stuut is the AI coworker that runs order-to-cash for the world's leading enterprises. Across order management, credit, collections, payments, cash application, disputes and deductions, Stuut does the work end to end and keeps going until the cash hits the bank. Over 150 companies, spanning the mid-market to the Fortune 50, including Honeywell, ZoomInfo and PerkinElmer, use Stuut to unlock up to 40% more cash flow and cut DSO by 47%. More than $3 billion has moved through the platform to date.

Founded in New York by Tarek Alaruri and Ben Winter, Stuut has raised $93 million from Insight Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, and others. Learn more at stuut.ai.

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