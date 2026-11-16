Graid Technology Inc.: Graid Technology Extends VROC to AMD EPYC Platforms, Expanding Choice in Enterprise RAID

CPU-based NVMe RAID arrives on AMD EPYC platforms in February 2027, with no dedicated RAID controller required

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Graid Technology today announced plans to extend VROC, its CPU-based NVMe RAID solution, to systems based on AMD EPYC processors. The first release, planned for February 2027, will support Linux, RAID 1, and boot-drive protection. Final testing and integration efforts are currently underway with several leading server OEMs.

Changing server processor platforms can mean changing storage-management tools and RAID implementations. By bringing VROC to AMD EPYC systems, Graid Technology aims to give customers a consistent RAID experience across deployments based on their processor platform of choice. Starting with AMD EPYC, Graid Technology is building on a proven foundation to continue bringing VROC to additional leading server and edge platforms.

Choose the Processor That Fits the Workload

As organizations weigh server platform choices, they should be able to optimize performance, efficiency, and cost without adding storage-management complexity. A common RAID platform across leading architectures also helps standardize deployment, qualification, and operations, and gives server manufacturers and integrators more flexibility to deliver consistent solutions across their portfolios.

"Customers shouldn't have to change their data-protection strategy just because they choose a different processor platform," said Leander Yu, founder and CEO of Graid Technology. "Extending VROC to AMD EPYC gives them the flexibility to choose the right platform while keeping a familiar RAID and management approach."

Planned Roadmap

Graid Technology plans to expand VROC capabilities on AMD platforms throughout 2027:

February 2027: Linux support with RAID 1 mirrored boot-drive protection, safeguarding operating-system volumes

Linux support with RAID 1 mirrored boot-drive protection, safeguarding operating-system volumes First half of 2027: RAID 0, RAID 5, and RAID 10; drive-status LED management; and hot-plug support

RAID 0, RAID 5, and RAID 10; drive-status LED management; and hot-plug support Second half of 2027: Out-of-band management; Windows support; SATA support; and self-encrypting drive (SED) support, including SED hot-plug

Features may vary by platform and release. All plans and timelines are subject to change.

The AMD EPYC expansion complements Graid Technology's broader portfolio, including SupremeRAID for GPU-accelerated RAID and SupremeIO for KV-cache acceleration, reflecting the company's focus on storage protection, performance and AI infrastructure.

Customers and partners interested in evaluating VROC on AMD EPYC platforms can contact Graid Technology to discuss platform qualification and deployment requirements. Visit graidtech.com for more information.

About Graid Technology

Graid Technology develops storage software designed to improve performance and resiliency for AI, enterprise and high-performance computing environments. Its solutions help organizations remove storage bottlenecks, accelerate data access and simplify infrastructure deployment at scale. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with global operations and R&D teams in Taiwan and Poland, Graid Technology serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit graidtech.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Eaken, Sr. Director of Marketing

andrea.eaken@graidtech.com

info@graidtech.com

SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/graid-technology-extends-vroctm-to-amd-epyctm-platforms-expanding-1249771