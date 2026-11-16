We are proud to welcome MindMetrix AG as one of the newest Wyss Geneva ventures. Born out of research at ETH Zurich's Neural Control of Movement Lab, MindMetrix is a neurotechnology company that reads the brain's arousal system through the eyes and turns it into live biofeedback, so people can see, and learn to regulate, their own mental state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116303495/en/

MindMetrix's myflow platform turns pupil-based measurements into live biofeedback, with each user's training sessions and progress shown in a dashboard. Image: MindMetrix

The mind is still assessed mostly through questionnaires and self-report, with no objective, real-time measure of brain activity. The size of our pupils changes with the brain's arousal center, a tiny region deep in the brainstem that is otherwise hard to observe without a brain scan. MindMetrix uses pupillometry to read that signal and turn it into live feedback, giving people a non-invasive window into their own arousal state and a way to train it. Tested in more than 100 participants, the approach has been published in journals including Nature Human Behaviour and Nature Communications.

"Mental health is one of the few areas in medicine that still relies heavily on subjective measures. MindMetrix has shown that a simple, non-invasive signal can objectively measure the brain's arousal system. Our role now is to help the team turn that science into a tool clinicians can rely on," said Tracy Laabs, Director of the Wyss Center Geneva.

As a Wyss Geneva venture, MindMetrix is now advancing toward clinical use, starting with disorders marked by arousal dysregulation and focusing first on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), drawing on Wyss Geneva's engineering, regulatory, clinical and business expertise and its partner network.

"Our first product showed that once people can see their arousal state, they can learn to change it. With Wyss Geneva's venture-building expertise and early capital, we can now bring this to the patients who need it most," said Marc Bächinger, CEO and Co-founder of MindMetrix.

About MindMetrix AG

MindMetrix AG is a neurotechnology company making the mind measurable. A spin-off from ETH Zurich's Neural Control of Movement Lab, it uses pupillometry to read the brain's arousal system through the eyes and turn it into live biofeedback, so people can see and learn to regulate their own mental state. Its first application, myflow, helps users build mindfulness and mental wellbeing through objective feedback and mental training. As a Wyss Geneva venture, MindMetrix is advancing this technology toward clinical use in mental health, starting with conditions marked by arousal dysregulation. For more information, visit mindmetrix.ch

About Wyss Geneva

Wyss Geneva exists so that breakthroughs in brain science reach the people who need them, sooner. An independent, not-for-profit organization based at Campus Biotech in Geneva, the Center seeks out disruptive science in neuroengineering, de-risks it and backs the entrepreneurs who turn it into companies that change how neurological and mental health disorders are treated. The Center was established in 2014 with the generous support of Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss. To learn more, visit wysscenter.ch

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116303495/en/

Contacts:

Media

Wyss Geneva, Aldonza Gübeli aldonza.gubeli@wysscenter.ch

MindMetrix AG Veronica Miranda veronica@mindmetrix.ch