With anticipated access to GPUs in the UAE, the Nasdaq-listed company plans to connect businesses worldwide with GPU capacity for AI training and inference

Solmate Infrastructure PLC (Nasdaq: SLMT) ("Solmate" or the "Company"), today, announced its planned expansion into global AI compute with a GPU-as-a-Service asset-light model.

With anticipated access to GPUs in the UAE, the Nasdaq-listed company plans to connect businesses worldwide with GPU capacity for AI training and inference, combining sourcing, contracting, delivery coordination and specialized software services through a single commercial partner.

Customers are expected to be able to pay in US dollars, or in stablecoins on the Solana network. Accepting payments over the Solana network continues to show Solmate's conviction in Solana as a leader in the digital asset ecosystem.

"AI and digital assets are converging, and Solmate is building the infrastructure where they meet," said Ron Sade, CEO of Solmate "We aim to connect businesses worldwide with the GPU capacity they need, through a single commercial partner, on the foundation of our SOL treasury."

The Company is currently negotiating agreements for access to GPU capacity. Solmate plans to announce capacity agreements, customer agreements, and the availability of its first GPU capacity if and as each is completed.

About Solmate Infrastructure

Solmate Infrastructure Public Limited Company (Nasdaq: SLMT) is an Irish public limited company. Solmate is building next-generation digital infrastructure spanning blockchain and staking. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the ownership, operation, and optimization of mission-critical digital infrastructure assets. For more information, visit the Solmate Website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's plans to expand into AI compute through a GPU-as-a-Service model, its expectation that it will be able to source GPU capacity using its access to the UAE, its ongoing negotiations for GPU capacity and its need for related financing, the payment methods it expects to offer customers, and future announcements regarding capacity agreements, customer agreements and the availability of GPU capacity. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "focus," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "would," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the Company's ability to complete its ongoing negotiations and enter into definitive agreements for access to GPU capacity on acceptable terms, or at all; the availability and pricing of GPU capacity and the ability of third-party providers to deliver it; restrictions that capacity providers may impose on the Company's resale of capacity; the Company's ability to attract customers for GPU capacity and its limited experience in the AI compute market; competition in the AI compute market; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; volatility in the price of SOL and other digital assets; the Company's ability to obtain financing, including the financing required to fund GPU capacity commitments, on acceptable terms, or at all, and the dilutive effect of any equity financing; changes in laws and regulations affecting digital assets, stablecoins and AI compute, including U.S. export controls applicable to advanced GPUs and their deployment in the UAE; geopolitical and economic conditions in the Middle East; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Wachsman

solmate@wachsman.com

Investor Relations

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

CMO Head of Investor Relations

Yaffa@solmate.com