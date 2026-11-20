MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- DataMEDS AI, Inc. (MEDS) - up 43% at $1.04
- Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 35% at $4.62
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) - up 14% at $3.36
- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN) - up 14% at $3.19
- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) - up 13% at $1.88
- Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) - up 12% at $2.73
- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (BBOT) - up 10% at $2.04
- CalciMedica, Inc. (CALC) - up 10% at $1.29
- Urban One, Inc. (UONE) - up 7% at $2.18
- Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (GITS) - up 6% at $1.30
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Solmate Infrastructure Public Limited Company (SLMT) - down 19% at $2.10
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) - down 18% at $2.85
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) - down 16% at $2.77
- Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) - down 16% at $2.36
- AIOS Tech Inc. (AIOS) - down 11% at $5.33
- Azora Therapeutics, Inc. (AZR) - down 11% at $3.44
- Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM) - down 11% at $1.71
- Intuit Inc. (INTU) - down 10% at $279.21
- Anthropic, PBC (ANT) - down 9% at $88.04
- SAIHEAT Limited (SAIH) - down 6% at $15.25
Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2026 AFX News