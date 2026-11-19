Full year of Nautical Ventures operations drives significant revenue growth as disciplined inventory management generates positive operating cash flow and reduces floor-plan financing by 84.5%

Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

The Company's revenue increased 325.2% to $58.8 million, principally reflecting the first full fiscal year of Nautical Ventures Group Inc. ("Nautical Ventures") operations.

Nautical Ventures' floor-plan financing decreased 84.5% to $5.0 million, a reduction of $27.5 million from the prior year.

Consolidated inventories decreased by $22.4 million to $14.5 million, reflecting deliberate actions to convert aging inventory into cash and reduce related borrowing.

The Company generated $3.2 million in operating cash flow, an improvement of $12.4 million year over year, principally driven by inventory reductions.

Vision Marine segment revenue increased to $1.55 million, compared with $1.00 million in fiscal 2025.

BOISBRIAND, QC, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") today reported its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026, following the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 18, 2026. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in U.S. dollars. Fiscal 2025 comparative financial information has been adjusted to U.S. GAAP as presented in the Company's annual report.

"Fiscal 2026 marked an important year in Vision Marine's evolution, with Nautical Ventures providing a significantly expanded commercial platform and our teams making substantial progress in inventory and capital management," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "We took decisive action to reduce inventory, generate cash and substantially lower floor-plan borrowing. These accomplishments reflect our focus on financial discipline and position us to pursue opportunities across our marine retail, service and electric propulsion businesses."

"We enter fiscal 2027 with substantially less inventory-related borrowing and a clear focus on our core marine operations. Nautical Ventures' customer relationships, experienced sales teams and service and marina capabilities provide the commercial foundation for our next phase. Looking ahead, we are focused on aligning inventory purchases with customer demand, developing service and marina revenue opportunities and taking a disciplined approach to growth. Growth in Vision Marine's own sales adds to our progress as we pursue opportunities to expand sales of E-Motion-equipped boats through Nautical Ventures."

Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2026, Results

Revenue totaled $58.82 million, an increase of $45.0 million, or 325.2%, compared with $13.83 million in fiscal 2025. The increase principally reflects the inclusion of a full year of Nautical Ventures operations, compared with consolidation from the June 20, 2025, acquisition date in the prior year.

Nautical Ventures generated $57.27 million in revenue, compared with $12.84 million in fiscal 2025. The Vision Marine segment generated $1.55 million in revenue, compared with $1.00 million a year earlier.

Gross profit totaled $13.91 million, compared with $4.77 million in fiscal 2025. Gross profit margin was 23.6%, compared with 34.5%. The margin decline reflected, in part, deliberate sales of aging and excess inventory at reduced margins to release working capital, repay floor-plan financing and reduce associated carrying costs.

Operating loss was $18.97 million, compared with $25.79 million in fiscal 2025. The prior year included a $15.08 million goodwill impairment that did not recur in fiscal 2026. This item, together with the different periods of Nautical Ventures consolidation, materially affects the year-over-year comparison.

Net loss totaled $21.45 million, compared with $21.23 million in fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2026 results included a full year of Nautical Ventures expenses, reduced margins from inventory liquidation, a $1.09 million battery-supplier advance impairment and a $1.0 million litigation-related charge. In addition to the goodwill impairment, fiscal 2025 included significant non-cash gains on derivative liabilities and convertible-note fair-value changes that did not recur at comparable levels in fiscal 2026.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $202.54, compared with $97,366.39 for fiscal 2025. The substantial year-over-year decrease in reported loss per share, despite relatively comparable net losses, was primarily attributable to the substantial increase in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding following the Company's equity financing activities during fiscal 2026. Per-share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock splits described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

"Our fiscal 2026 results demonstrate meaningful progress in working-capital management and financial discipline," said Raffi Sossoyan, Chief Financial Officer. "By converting inventory into cash, we generated positive operating cash flow and significantly reduced our floor-plan financing obligations. These actions have reduced our inventory-related financing exposure and strengthened our focus on liquidity management. As we enter fiscal 2027, our priorities remain disciplined capital allocation, cash preservation and supporting the Company's operating and strategic objectives."

At August 31, 2026, Nautical Ventures' outstanding floor-plan financing was $5.03 million, compared with $32.51 million a year earlier, a reduction of $27.48 million, or 84.5%. Consolidated inventories decreased to $14.51 million from $36.87 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $3.23 million, compared with $9.13 million used in fiscal 2025. Inventory reductions were the principal contributor to the $12.36 million year-over-year improvement.

Cash and cash equivalents were $6.38 million at year-end, compared with $7.42 million at August 31, 2025. Restricted cash was $1.20 million, compared with nil. Working capital was $10.27 million, compared with $9.55 million. Total assets were $37.08 million, total liabilities were $25.11 million, and shareholders' equity was $11.97 million.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $4.04 million, including approximately $4.38 million in proceeds from related-party real estate transactions. Net cash used in financing activities was $7.11 million, reflecting repayments of floor-plan financing and other obligations, partially offset by proceeds from equity financing and borrowings.

Strategic Business Combination Update

As previously announced on August 24, 2026, Vision Marine entered into a non-binding letter of intent concerning a potential strategic business combination with a privately held company operating in the unmanned and autonomous systems sector, including applications serving defense, government and critical infrastructure markets.

Discussions and due diligence activities relating to the proposed transaction remain ongoing. The Company continues to evaluate the potential transaction and its strategic implications. No definitive agreement has been executed, and any transaction remains subject to satisfactory due diligence, negotiation of definitive terms, financing, applicable approvals and other customary conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached or that a transaction will be completed.

Financial Reporting and Liquidity Considerations

As disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, conditions and events raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the issuance of those financial statements. The Company continues to manage its liquidity and financing requirements and is undertaking remediation efforts relating to identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting. Certain financing arrangements remain subject to defaults, forbearance agreements and related uncertainties.

Additional information concerning these matters is provided in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, including its audited consolidated financial statements, accompanying notes and risk factor disclosures.

Annual Financial Statements and Filings

The Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026, including its audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, with the SEC after market close on November 18, 2026. The filing is available through the SEC's EDGAR system. The Company's annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are also available under its issuer profile on SEDAR+.

SEC EDGAR | SEDAR+

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

Amounts in U.S. dollars. Results and cash flows are for the fiscal years ended August 31. Balance-sheet amounts are as of August 31. Fiscal 2025 comparative figures have been adjusted to U.S. GAAP. The following summary is qualified in its entirety by the audited financial statements and accompanying notes.

Metric Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Revenue 58,819,776 13,832,556 Gross profit 13,908,653 4,765,883 Operating loss (18,969,474) (25,786,257) Net loss (21,448,990) (21,225,873) Basic and diluted loss per share (202.54) (97,366.39) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,225,300 (9,131,425) Cash and cash equivalents 6,380,935 7,418,779 Restricted cash 1,200,000 Nil Inventories 14,509,214 36,871,647 Floor-plan financing 5,032,050 32,511,664 Working capital 10,269,811 9,552,651 Total assets 37,082,550 69,913,257 Total liabilities 25,109,822 61,571,740 Shareholders' equity 11,972,728 8,341,517

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine develops and commercializes marine-specific high-voltage electric propulsion systems through its E-Motion platform. Through Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine sells and services recreational boats across propulsion types and operates marina and marine service businesses in Florida.

Corporate Website

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's efforts to preserve liquidity, manage inventory and indebtedness, improve operating performance, expand marina and service activities, commercialize its E-Motion technology, expand sales of E-Motion-equipped boats through Nautical Ventures, obtain financing, remediate internal-control weaknesses and pursue the previously announced proposed business combination or other strategic transactions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the availability of financing, continued access to inventory and suppliers, customer demand, and the ability of the parties to progress negotiations, due diligence and definitive documentation for any proposed transaction. Actual results may differ materially due to significant risks and uncertainties, including recurring losses and going-concern uncertainty, lender defaults and forbearance arrangements, changes in boating demand and inventory values, supplier and manufacturer relationships, litigation and regulatory matters, and the possibility that no definitive business-combination agreement will be executed or completed, or that any transaction will be completed on different terms.

Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc