Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) ("Hercules" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated November 12, 2026, it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 6,638,382 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$0.87 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$5,775,392.34 with Barrick Mining Corporation ("Barrick"), pursuant to the exercise in full by Barrick of its participation right under the investor rights agreement between Barrick and the Company dated November 7, 2023 (the "Investor Rights Agreement"). The participation right was exercised in respect of the Company's C$50,000,814 bought deal private placement (see PRs dated October 23, 2026 and November 12, 2026) (the "Bought Deal Private Placement") and with this subscription, Barrick maintains its 10.34% ownership interest in Hercules after giving effect to the private placement.

The Company expects to use the gross proceeds from the Barrick private placement to advance exploration at the Hercules Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

George Ogilvie, Hercules President and CEO commented, "We are pleased that Barrick is maintaining its ownership interest in the Company. We believe this investment supports the Company's view of the prospectivity of the Hercules Project and marks a refreshed level of engagement with the new management team. Looking forward, we have a strong balance sheet to pursue our 2027 drill program, potentially bolstered by additional drills, and renewed engagement by a key shareholder."

The Common Shares issued under the Barrick private placement are subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the transaction. The Barrick private placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The aggregate gross proceeds received by the Company from the Barrick private placement, together with the previously closed Bought Deal Private Placement, total C$55,776,206.34 (together, the "Offering").

Under the Bought Deal Private Placement, certain directors and officers of the Company (collectively, the "Participating Insiders") subscribed for an aggregate of 980,967 Common Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.87 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$853,441.29. The Bought Deal Private Placement and the Barrick private placement are considered "connected transactions" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

Each of Barrick and the Participating Insiders are considered an "insider" of the Company within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and, as a result, each of their participation in the Offering (the "Insider Subscriptions") constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of MI 61-101. In respect of the Insider Subscriptions, the Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements in Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirements in Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Insider Subscriptions, in the aggregate, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing dates of the Offering as the details of these offerings and the Insider Subscriptions were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Offering, and the Company wished to close these offerings on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

About Hercules Metals Corp.

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is an exploration Company focused on developing America's newest porphyry copper district, in Idaho, U.S.A.

The 100% owned Hercules Project, located northwest of Cambridge, Idaho, hosts the Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important new discoveries in the U.S.A. to date. The Company is well positioned for growth through continued drilling, supported by a strategic investment from Barrick.

With the potential for significant scale, the Company's management and board of directors aims to deliver value to shareholders through proven discovery success.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aims", "assumption", "believe", "developing", "estimate", "expectation", "exploration", "focused", "forward", "looking", "may", "positioned", "potential", "project", "prospectivity", "pursue", "subject to", "view", and "will", or variations of such words, and similar such words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results will, may, could, or should (or not) be achieved, occur, provide, result or support in the future, or which, by their nature, refer to future events. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be continuing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements regarding the prospectivity of the Hercules Project (including potential for scale); the 2027 drill program (including the Company having sufficient funds therefor and any additional drills); any growth through continued drilling and prospectivity of the Hercules Project; delivery of value to shareholders by management and the board of directors; final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Barrick private placement; and the expected use of proceeds of the Barrick private placement.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, and any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future actions, results or performance. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations, information and opinions, which are considered reasonable and represent best judgment based on available facts, as of the issuance of this press release. If such assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions contained in this press release which may prove to be incorrect include those set forth in this press release, as well as those stated in the Company's other public disclosure, including its Management's Discussion and Analysis (together with the accompanying financial statements) for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the quarters already ended and reported in 2026 (collectively, "Company Disclosure"), available on the Company's website at www.herculesmetals.com and under its issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, activity, performance, developments or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, activity, performance, developments or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, estimates, expectations, opinions, risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors include those identified herein as well as those set forth in other Company Disclosure, available on the Company's website at www.herculesmetals.com and/or under its issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the issuance of this press release (or as otherwise expressly specified) and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referenced or contained in this press release are expressly qualified by these Cautionary Statements as well as the cautionary statements and/or notes in other Company Disclosure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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